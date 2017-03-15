43 per cent of Kenyans went to bed hungry while 65 skipped a meal at least a day in the past three months, a new survey reveals

Almost half of Kenyans 43 percent went to bed without eating for the whole day due to a lack of money or other resources and 65 per cent skipped a meal when hungry in the past three months, a new survey has revealed.

The findings Twaweza East Africa titled ‘Going Without? Household economics in Kenya’ released on average, Kenya citizens estimate their daily needs at sh 99 per person yet 8 out of 10 citizens which constitute 81 per cent feel their income is insufficient to meet their household’s needs.

“Faced with these cash constraints, half 49 per cent of those affected tighten their expenditure to survive,” the study read in part.

The report indicated that almost half of the households at 44 per cent with school-going children have had to withdraw their children from school in the past six months because they could not pay the fees or buy school supplies.

The research on Kenyan economy disclosed that many citizens are faced with many challenges including poverty and lack of jobs.

According to Twaweza East Africa, the economic evaluation is based on data from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa’s first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey.

The findings were based on data collected from 1,739 respondents across Kenya in September to October 2016.

Of those interviewed, the respondents said inflation and the high cost of living as the main problems facing their households 41 per cent and the country as a whole 34 per cent.

“If citizens were given KES 10,000 by the government as a gift, they would spend three-quarters of it on starting or growing a business (KES 3,600), on school fees (KES 1,900) and on food (KES 1,900),” the report stated.

In housing, the survey indicated that a relatively small but significant proportion 23 per cent of Kenyans rent their homes 23 percent, but three out of four of them have had difficulty paying their rent in the past 12 months.

The assessment comes at a time when latest statistics from the National Drought Management Authority indicate that about three million Kenyans in 23 counties face starvation due to prolonged drought and famine.

The figure is an increase from 1.3 million Kenyans that were reported to be at risk of starvation in 11 counties in October last year.

A similar report on hunger and drought by the Kenya Food Security Steering Group released early last month listed Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir and Baringo as the worst-hit by hunger and famine.

However, the Twaweza report ranked the survival tactic among Kenyans, 72 percent of households in urban and rural areas have had to eat less than they should, 74 percent eat less healthy food and 76 percent eat less variety to survive.

It states that 14 per cent went for loans, four per cent sought help from family and friends or sold family assets, while three per cent used their savings.

“Most Kenyans make difficult choices every day between basic needs. Even those slightly better off are living on a knife-edge at the mercy of price shocks or personal misfortune that harm their ability to earn an income,” John Mugo director of Data and Voice at Twaweza stated.

Ends..