Why beauty queen Mery Cherono sought divine intervention from Prophet Temitope Balogun

Mercy Cherono performed dismally in her last race at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

The 5000m Runner in a chilling confession to a Nigerian prophet has blamed injuries to her nosediving form.

Cherono is hoping to bounce back after the deliverance prayers from prophet Temitope Balogun .

The newly engaged runner is hoping to go for top medals in London’s IAAF World Championships in August, 4th 2017.

Behind the beautiful smile and charm is a troubled soul, that is the outright conclusion one can arrive at after watching Commonwealth 5000m champion Mercy Cherono’s worrying confession to renowned prophet Temitope Balogun and his congregation of over 15,000 faithful’s.

The Celebrated runner has moved her preparations for IAAF World Championships scheduled for next August in London, England from the track to spiritual intervention with the ‘man of God expected’ to perform miracles.

The charming 2014 Commonwealth Games 5000m winner sought for the services of the famous Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the TB Joshua Ministries to deliver her from the nagging injuries which might have cost her God medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

Cherono who is also the 2013 Worlds 5000m silver, failed to win a medal in Rio, even with compatriots Vivian Cheruiyot and Hellen Obiri taking Gold and silver respectively.

In a Youtube Video shared by the TB Joshua Ministries, the athlete is seen confessing how injuries have stagnated here career and go further to confirm how the ‘man of God’s prayers have helped her as she hopes to bounce back to winning ways.

During Sunday, 12th March service, Cherono in the presence of her fiancée Edmond Ng’etich testified that she was feeling much better after a round of prayers and her injury had now ‘disappeared.’

“Before I came to the church my husband asked me to seek deliverance because I used to train well but before the race, I would get an injury. I used to take strong painkillers to sustain me during competition. But after the competition, the pain would worsen.

“Before the Olympics Games, I had a stress fracture that I had not noticed until later. I kept it from my coach and went on taking the painkillers. I hid from my coach because I was afraid he would remove me from the team.

“After Rio, my coach took me to Italy where I was treated. It’s been now three years and the same pattern repeats itself,” the former world junior gold medallist narrated.

It remains to be seen whether the divine intervention will shoot her back to winning ways at the IAAF World Championships scheduled for August 4-13 in the UK.