News highlights-March 14 2017 Senate collecting views on Bill to scrap Nairobi County

Senate collecting views on Bill to scrap Nairobi County

The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is in the process of collecting public views on a Bill moved by House Deputy Speaker and Murang’a County Senator Kembi Gitura to have Nairobi County scrapped from the list of devolved units in Kenya.

The Bill proposed Nairobi be placed directly under the national government as a ‘National Capital City’ as opposed to its current status of a County headquarter.

“The Constitution of Kenya Bill wants the number of counties to be reduced. Nairobi as a county should now be elevated to being a capital city and should not be a county,” said Wako.

READ ALSO: Nairobi Kenya set to host Africa’s tallest building

If it sees the light of the day, the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill will empower the President, with approval of the National Assembly, to appoint a Cabinet Secretary in charge of the Nairobi Capital City.

The CS would have the mandate to run the National Capital City affairs and would be answered to the Office of the President.

The Bill, however, maintains Nairobi’s representation in the National Assembly by MPs elected by voters in constituency in the city.

Language barrier delays charges on British rancher’s murder suspect

A suspect arrested over the murder of British rancher Tristan Voorspuy was arraigned in court Monday but no charges were read to him due to a language barrier.

Samson Lokayi aged 25, was taken to Nanyuki Law Courts where he was paraded before Senior Resident Magistrate Evanson Ngige who ordered that he be detained at the Nanyuki Police station until the prosecution gets an interpreter.

He is expected back to court Tuesday. The accused told the court that he only understands Pokot.

READ ALSO: Former British army man gunned down in Laikipia ranch

He was arrested in Kinamba Ng’arua area of Laikipia, with police saying they have evidence he was involved in the rancher’s murder.

Two more suspects are still at large, with focus on their search shifting to Baringo where they are said to have been spotted, according to police.