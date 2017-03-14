New Act – Okecc Luke”Booking gigs is a challenge because as a new artiste people don’t really know you”

Okecc Luke is a soulful new sound to the scene. The singer and instrumentalist has a voice and a message and as he opens up to XACCESS about his world, we gather that he is going places and has some killer songs to boot.

Tell us about yourself

Okecc Luke is my stage name, I’m a singer songwriter. Basically I try to bring positivity to the audience I play to. What I write generally is what I see and what I feel. I don’t have a specific genre because if I did that I would be putting myself in a box that I can’t get out of. I compose what I feel so my music is from deep within. I won’t say I have a specific genre but I do keep it African.

How did you get your stat in the industry?

I started getting serious with my music early last year, around January, but I’ve been singing for quite a while, since I was in Class 5. It wasn’t as serious until after I cleared high school, that’s when I decided, ‘I want to do this.’ In 2016 I decided I want this to be my 8 to 5. I’m an artiste and I want this to work for me, so why not?

You do this full-time?

This is my full-time job but I’m in school too so it’s a juggling act. Sometimes I find myself with classes and music practice at the same time so I have to work something out. Practice time has to coincide with other band players that I work with because we are paying for the studio. I could say I don’t usually get enough time for my music. So any free time I get I’m working on my songs.

What would you say is the message of your music?

My message is anything and everything within my world. So anything I’m feeling and I want people to know exactly what it is I’m going through, like catching feelings for a girl, I’ll write it. Not even specifically ‘my’ world but anything that’s around me. I want to express myself in my songs. There’s corruption in Kenya, I’d want to express it because music is a much more effective way of making people listen than taking somebody to a meeting.

Which artistes would you say have influenced your sound?

In Kenya I’d say Ciano Maimba, Tetu Shani, Jason Sibi-Okumu, Sauti Sol and some upcoming artistes like Kaskazini. Abroad I love James Arthur’s music, Shawn Mendes and Allen Stone.

What are you working on currently?

I’m working on releasing an EP so I’m still choosing the songs that I’m going to record, the message I want the EP to stand for, everything about an EP. It’s going to be maybe 5 or 6 songs long. It’s going to be a surprise so I don’t want to say the time I’m going to release it

Which artistes would you love to work with?

I’d love to work with Kaskazini, with Wangeci, Fena, Sauti Sol definitely and someone out of my box. I would love to work with a kapuka rapper and fuse that sound with my music.

What are the major challenges you’ve faced trying to break into the industry?

Booking gigs is a challenge because as a new artiste people don’t really know you. So you have to introduce them to your music with demos. Getting studio time and support is also an issue. I’m planning on releasing an EP and that takes money because I’m an independent artiste. But at the end of the day it’s all about balance.