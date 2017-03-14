NCIC launches cameras to record hate mongers

Cohesion monitors will attend all political rallies to record cases of incitement to violence.

NCIC to send 100 monitors countrywide to check on hate speech during campaigns

NCIC and UWIANO partners deploys the Cohesion monitors in all the counties

Politicians who make inflammatory statements during rallies could be in for a rude shock after the national cohesion agency launched secret cameras that will record their utterances.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Francis ole Kaparo today presided over the induction ceremony of the peace monitors who will use the cameras to record politicians across the 47 counties and warned that there is no more room for war mongers in Kenya.

A total of 47 cameras have been dispatched to the counties and the cohesion body seeks to tighten their evidence against those accused of inciting supporters to violence.

READ MORE: Negative Ethnicity on social media greatest threat to peace, NCIC warns

The commission has seen no high profile conviction despite taking politicians to court because of the vice.

And now, Mr Kaparo says it could be the end of unsuccessful prosecutions as the cameras will give them more evidence to nail down their suspects.

“You remember that initially, we have been hearing about these happenings in the media who don’t often disclose their sources. Now, we will be getting the raw videos and recordings from our own people and that hopefully can help us sustain charges with evidence,” he said.

Kaparo, a former Speaker of the National Assembl, also pleaded with politicians to tone down their political attacks against each other arguing that such confrontations were stoking temperatures and could jeopardise the peace and harmony Kenyans should have in the run up to the elections.

READ MORE: Negative Ethnicity on social media greatest threat to peace, NCIC warns

His appeal came just a day after President Kenyatta erupted again in Mombasa in what was an attack on area Governor Hassan Joho yesterday.

“Bring down the political temperatures. We can only vote for you when we are alive and not refugees,” Mr Kaparo pleaded.

He called on Kenyans to protect and secure the nation from violence.

“Every election cycle a Kenyan attribute comes out. It’s called violence. This is wrong and must stop,” he said.

NCIC chief executive Hassan Mohamed said the inauguration of the 206 cohesion monitors was a strategy by the commission to tackle hate speech and incitement to violence.

“Cohesion monitors will attend all political rallies to record cases of incitement to violence and look out for early warning signs of conflict to ensure pre-emptive action is taken,” he said.

On his part, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said with the launch of the hate speech gadgets there will be no room for war mongers in Kenya.

Chebukati said all political stakeholders must work together to defeat the war mongers in their midst.

“Management and security of elections require commitment of stakeholders at all times. Prevention of electoral violence requires a multifaceted approach. We support this initiative by NCIC,” he stated.

He explained that any politician who will be netted inciting the public or propagating hate speech will automatically be disqualified as it is an election offence.

“We intend to intensify the use of the electoral risk management tool to prevent electoral violence. We are also working closely with EACC to ensure the right people are cleared to run for elections,” he revealed.

READ MORE: MPs summon governors and parastatals as NCIC tighten noose on tribalism