Latest news headlines- March 14 2017 Deal to end doctors’ strike in the offing

Deal to end doctors’ strike in the offing

The doctors’ strike that entered its 100th day today could soon before as parties involved in the negotiations are currently drafting a return to work formula (RTWF) for the medics.

The Court of Appeal today heard that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry of Health were in the process of finalising the RTWF that is bound to see doctors resume duty in the county’s public hospitals.

Council of Governors lawyer Eunice Lumallas told the Justice Martha Koome-led bench that Kenyans should expect celebrations before the end of the day with the anticipated calling off of the strike.

“A joint RTWF is being concluded as we speak and we are hopeful that the strike will end before the end of the day,” Lumallas said.

NCIC launches cameras to record hate mongers ahead of elections

Politicians who make inflammatory statements during rallies could be in for a rude shock after the national cohesion agency launched secret cameras that will record their utterances.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Francis ole Kaparo today presided over the induction ceremony of the peace monitors who will use the cameras to record politicians across the 47 counties and warned that there is no more room for war mongers in Kenya.

A total of 47 cameras have been dispatched to the counties and the cohesion body seeks to tighten their evidence against those accused of inciting supporters to violence.

Treasury to present 2017/18 budget on March 23

Kenya’s minister of finance will present the government’s budget for the fiscal year of 2017/18 (July-June) in the parliament on March 23, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The East African nation usually presents its budget in June but it has advanced it this year due to a general election scheduled for Aug. 8. Finance Minister Henry Rotich is expected to boost spending, on projected higher revenue, while cutting the fiscal deficit to 7.0 percent of GDP, from 9.6 percent of GDP this fiscal year, the Treasury said last month.