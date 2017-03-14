Here are all the reasons that prove Joy Kendi is the hottest Kenyan blogger around

Popular blogger and fashion connoisseur Joy Kendi has been on a few holidays that she has documented. And becuse she is the definition of body goals, we felt it was our obligation to shine a light on her greatest moments on our blessed Kenyan beaches.
Diani… you were amazing. You showed me something new and I appreciate you even more now. I was afraid that I got too used to Kenya. You reminded me that there is always something new to discover. Kenya will always have something for everyone. Off to a hopefully new adventure….. Cave snorkeling with @tstmkrsafrica #kendiescapes Photo taken with Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge…
