Gilad flosses his daughter on the ‘gram

- Gilad recently shot the music video for his new single ‘Nairobi Yangu’ in the streets of Nairobi
- The video was shot at Kencom and he had invited the public to come join him for its filming
Singer Gilad’s new track ‘Nairobi Yangu is sure to be hit if he’s featuring his daughter in it. The crooner usually keeps his family affairs under wraps so it’s cool to see him flaunt his daughter. She can also apparently play the drums. The picture captioned “#LIA 🔥 Happiness is getting to watch your children shine 💖💖💖 #MyDaughterIsCoolerThanYours #NairobiYanguVideoShoot #MusicForTheSoul #GodsBeautifulPlan,” shows his daughter with a drum set along a street in the CBD.
The last time we got a good glimpse of his family was when he shared a picture of his teenage son online.
