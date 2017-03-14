Foreign Affairs ministry dismisses claims of ignoring 4 Kenyans detained in South Sudan

Foreign Affairs ministry says it is following up on the case of 4 Kenyans held up in Juba

The four were working for a technology firm in Juba when they were arrested in 2015

Families of the detainees yesterday began holding a series of daily night vigils at the ministry’s Nairobi headquarters

The country’s Foreign Affairs ministry has dismissed accusations that it has ignored the plight of 4 Kenyans detained in South Sudan as it assured that the matter is receiving attention from its highest management.

In a series of tweets from its account on March 14, the ministry moved to calm fears of the families of the South Sudan 4 as they have come to be known that it would pursue the case and update them regularly on followups.

The ministry said that due to the sensitive nature of the matter as it touches on diplomatic ties between the two East African nations that it has distanced itself from engagement in the public domain.

“It is not true that the South Sudan 4 have been ignored. Indeed Kenya Embassy in Juba provides regular consular service,” the ministry said. “The case of the four is extremely sensitive because of the colossal amounts involved and touching on the office of the President of South Sudan.

The ministry issued the statement as Kenya’s Ambassador to South Sudan Cleland Leshore visited the Kenyans detained in Juba for combined 72-year jail sentences for various offences related to financial misappropriation.

READ ALSO: Rights lobby sues State over 4 Kenyans held in S. Sudan

This comes as families and friends of the detained Kenyans, Antony Mwadime, Ravi Ghaghda, Boniface Muriuki and Antony Keya, began holding vigils at the Foreign Affairs offices from yesterday.

The detainees worked with Click Technologies Limited in the world’s youngest nation when they were accused of an attempt to defraud President Salva Kiir’s office in the capital Juba of Sh1.4 billion ($14 million).

They were subsequently arrested on May 29 2015 with an eventual sentencing that fell short of major internationally accepted principals of fair hearing.

The families penned an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta in local dailies yesterday as they expressed disaffection with the manner in which the cases were handled.