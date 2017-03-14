Five reasons why Teacher Wanjiku left ChurchiIl show

Kenyan’s most loved Comedian ‘Teacher Wanjiku’ who left the churchill show in the year 2013 has been trying up and down to start her own shows but unfortunitely she has been failing.

Her real name is Caroline Wanjiku.

Here are some of the reasons why she left the show:

1.She wanted to create a platform for upcoming artists.

Teacher Wanjiku said that she left the Churchill show in order that she could create a room for other artists who are trying it in the Comedy industry.

2.The contract she had signed had expired.

When the contract she signed at the time of admission to the churchill show expired,she did not go for renewal and thus her term had expired

3. She was poorely paid.

Teacher Wanjiku’s Sallary ranged from KES30,000 to KES40,000 which seemed to be peanut from what she bagged from her side hustles.

4.She had eyed on another programme that was to be aired on Citizen Televison.

“Mwalimu Wanjiku”had been outsourched to run another programme by the name -Teacher Wanjiku show- that was aired on Citizen Television.

5.She lamented that she wasn’t ready to work as an MC to Usher in Artiste.

Teacher Wanjiku termed Churchill show as a place where well-known comedians are used to introduce other Artists.shje said her business was to make people laugh but not to work as MC’s

