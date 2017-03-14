End of doctors’ strike imminent as parties draft return to work formula

The doctors’ strike that entered its 100th day today could soon be called off as parties involved in the negotiations are currently drafting a return to work formula (RTWF) for the medics.

The Court of Appeal today heard that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry of Health were in the process of finalising the RTWF that is bound to see doctors resume duty in the county’s public hospitals.

Council of Governors lawyer Eunice Lumallas told the Justice Martha Koome-led bench that Kenyans should expect celebrations before the end of the day with the anticipated calling off of the strike.

“A joint RTWF is being concluded as we speak and we are hopeful that the strike will end before the end of the day,” Lumallas said.

Her statement was echoed by KMPDU representative Philip Murgor and State Counsel Waigi Kamau who expressed optimism that the parties would be able to sign and file the formula before the Labour court’s register by midday.