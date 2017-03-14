Business highlights – Sugar prices rise 20% as cane shortage hits local millers

Why wealthy Kenyans are seeking second homes in the UK

Rich Kenyans prefer to set up their second homes in Europe as opposed to up country, a 2017 wealth report by real estate experts, Knight Frank has found

The United Kingdom (UK) is the most preferred location by dollar millionaires

South Africa features is the second most sought-after place as Mauritius, Spain and United States close the top-five preferred list

The top five locations remained hotspots mainly for their convenience to dollar millionaires frequenting the countries for business. The residences are also an alternative accommodation option to relatives of the super-rich studying abroad.

London, as well as other UK cities, is one of the most favoured higher education destinations.

The recently published report indicates that 68% of Kenya’s Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals (UNHWI) prefer to take their children to study in foreign countries. In contrast, it emerged that only 28% of global super rich preferred learning institutions outside their countries of origin.

READ ALSO: Rich Kenyans move to Kitiruru for Ksh80M homes, buyers say Muthaiga is too expensive

On average, Africa’s millionaires own 2.7 homes while 3.2 is the global rate. It predicts that 37% of Africa’s UNHWI are likely to buy homes outside their home countries in the next two years, where 80% prefer Europe.

Sugar prices rise 20% as cane shortage hits local millers

An acute shortage of cane will likely lead to a continued rise in the price of sugar

A recent report by Kenya’s Sugar Directorate indicates there will be a shortage of 1.9 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2016/2017 fiscal year

The shortage has been so severe that some millers have been forced to harvest immature cane for milling to sustain operations

A 2 kilogramme packet of the sweetener cost an estimated Ksh250 in September last year. As at March, 2017, the price had jumped to Ksh300. Millers are already crushing below installed capacity as the shortage takes its toll on production.

Nzoia Sugar Company, one of the country’s leading producers, is currently milling less than 2,000 tonnes of cane per day (TCD) against the installed capacity of 3,000 according to the management.

Sugar Directorate Head, Solomon Odera said the shortage has been occasioned by lack of proper cane development by millers. Meanwhile, the report indicates that Mumias Sugar Company had projected cane availability of 917,141 tonnes between July and June 2016. However, between July and October, the miller had only managed to crush 91,260.

READ ALSO: Low production, cartels pushing up sugar prices

Mumias is facing an acute shortage that has seen the miller operate at less than 30% of its installed capacity. The volume of sugarcane crushed by the miller in the six months to December 2016 dropped by 45% from 581,541 tonnes the previous year to 319,746 tonnes.

Kenya produces about 600,000 tonnes of sugar a year, compared with annual consumption of 800,000 tonnes. The deficit is covered by strictly controlled imports from Comesa countries.

Open your borders to create new jobs, opportunities, East African Council tells government

Thousands of private sector jobs could be created if Kenya opens up its borders to other East African nations

The East African Business Council (EABC) wants the regional parliament to fast-track the removal of cross-border barriers in order to boost trade

The Council says needless charges and regulations as well as closed skies are bottlenecks to cross-border business in the region

Council Executive Director, Lilian Awinja said the slow pace of opening up the borders exposes local traders and professionals to cutthroat competition from importers and consultants servicing individual markets directly.

The lobby group has noted that commuter air services within the East Africa Community comprising Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda, is still a concern as some routes remain unserved.

Most travellers from one country to another have to fly to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to catch a connecting flight. For example, East Africa Legislative Assembly Speaker Daniel Kidega’s endured a 10-hour flight from Arusha in Tanzania to Kigali in Rwanda. The traders’ lobby called for harmonisation of all fees charged so that all airlines are treated equally when providing cross-border services.

READ ALSO: Africa should open its borders, support infrastructure development, says Economic Commission

EABC said a study it commissioned on the costs and benefits of open skies will be unveiled in April when it hosts regional MPs for a workshop to discuss ways to fast-track the process.