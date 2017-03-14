Business highlights – Nairobi youth to benefit from Ksh4 million Bankers Association deal

Bankers Association partners with Community Development Foundation in Sh4 million deal to empower Nairobi youth

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), the umbrella body of the banking industry, has signed a partnership agreement with the Kenya Community Development Foundation (KCDF), granting the group Ksh4 million

The cash will be used to undertake programmes that engage youth groups living within Nairobi and Mombasa, areas that are often disrupted by polarised politicking

The deal seeks to promote the Mkenya Daima principles of peaceful co-existence and peace for economic growth and prosperity.

The KBA funding will target interventions that focus on young men, with a focus on three objective areas, including: inculcation of community values, ethics and community culture; livelihood and economic opportunities skills building for young men, as well as mentorship and remodelling of young men in partnership with KBA member bank branch staff in the targeted areas.

Speaking during the partnership agreement signing, KBA CEO, Habil Olaka, said that the funding will focus on young men who have entrepreneurial skills, are assertive and have leadership characteristics that will enable them influence their communities in a positive way.

Through the programme, KCDF will provide financial literacy and seed funding to select youth groups from Huruma and Kariobangi in Nairobi and Kisauni in Mombasa. The targeted youth will be trained on establishing and managing micro enterprise ventures, and supported with business coaching through apprenticeship that KCDF will facilitate in partnership with the local communities.

Price of petrol hits Ksh101 mark in latest ERC review

The price of super petrol has gone up by Ksh0.78 per litre to hit Ksh101.05 in Nairobi

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) credits the rise to an increase in the landed cost of imported super Petrol which increased by 2.23% to US$588.47 (Ksh60,500)

Kenyans still upset over high fuel prices following February row between Motorists Association and ERC

In Nairobi, the price of diesel is up by Ksh1.17 to reach Ksh90.44. The price of kerosene rose by Ksh0.77 to reach Ksh67.96 per litre. ERC Acting Director General, Pavel Oimeke said landed costs may include pipeline transport, road transport, pipeline losses and depot losses among others. He added that those hardest hit by the increment are those living further away from Mombasa.

In Mombasa, residents will pay Ksh97.63 per litre of petrol, Ksh87.04 per litre for diesel and Ksh65.11 per litre for kerosene.

In February, motorists faulted the Commission’s monthly pump prices accusing the regulator of exploiting Kenyans, as fuel prices went up by between Ksh3.75 and Ksh5.03 a litre.

Through the Motorist Association of Kenya (MAK), the motorists had termed the February-March huge margin uncalled-for, discrediting the price control policy which came into place in 2005.

Association Chairman, Peter Murima said a claim by the Energy Regulatory Commission boss that fuel prices in Kenya are controlled by supply and demand is misleading. Speaking in February, he argued that the market is no longer a free after the 2010 Energy Act.

Murima added that the ERC failed to give Kenyans the full benefit of low oil prices when global crude oil prices went below US$50 (Ksh5,100 )per barrel.

Growing demand for meat, milk may lead to spread of diseases, UN warns

A growing demand for animal products across the continent may lead to the spread of diseases, United Nations (UN) experts have warned

The intergovernmental organization says that if the situation is not properly managed, it could also lead damage the environment and affect people’s livelihoods

The United Nations forecasts demand for meat, milk and eggs in Africa will almost quadruple by 2050

The UN says the demand will be fuelled by a ballooning population and a growing appetite for high-protein foods driven by rising living standards. The continent’s population is expected to double to 2.4 billion.

This is despite the fact that more than 20 million people are currently struggling to feed themselves because of a hunger crisis spurred by perennial drought and conflict in the Horn of Africa and the Lake Chad region.

Ugo Pica Ciamarra, a livestock economist at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated that as meat products and livestock are perishable and difficult to export, demand is to be met mostly by local producers who will move deeper into wild areas to make room for cattle, chicken and other animal farms, he said.

Such expansion will bring risks to human health, as viruses hosted by wild animals could move onto domestic animals and people, said FAO’s Chief Veterinary Officer Juan Lubroth.

Three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases in recent years have spread to humans from animals or animal products, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).