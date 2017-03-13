What exactly is going on with Bahati’s foot?

Bahati is the best. He seems like a genuinely good person but what’s going on with his poses. It seem that he has one Instagram-ready look he does for the camera and TBH we are pretty tired of it. The thing that prompted this little article is this picture in particular.

2017…. This is the Year of the Lord, The Year of Increase: You will Achieve & Get Lifted from one Glory to Another- In Jesus Name🙏 A post shared by Bahati (@bahatikenya) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

How exactly that even in akala he has contorted his foot in that half-moving, half-standing still pose. He couldn’t have saved it for another time? And this is far from the first time his leg has been in this position before.

Here he is getting that paper with Huddah and his foot still wants to launch him off the red carpet. Huddah could have shown him another way to work it for the camera.

With his ‘prayer partner’ Diana Marua, low key flossing with his car and still there is that foot again.

His foot took him all the way to the States. Alemba doesn’t seem to mind though.

In some bathroom slippers and yet doing that same foot thing.

EMB 🇰🇪 + Waaaaaassssaaaafiiiiiiii🇹🇿 @rayvanny A post shared by Bahati (@bahatikenya) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Even Rayvanny could not be spared from the foot pose. This is a stance that may women do too, Bahati.