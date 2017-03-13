Ulinzi Stars need a miracle to advance to Caf Confederations Cup group stage

Ulinzi Stars lost 4-0 to Smouha SC in Alexandria on Friday 10th March in a Confederations Cup match .

Ulinzi Stars are staring at an imminent exit from this year’s Caf Confederations Cup even before reaching the group stage after allowing Smouha SC to ship in four goals to no answer on Friday 10th March.

The dominant dominance from the Alexandria-based side leaves the soldiers with no option but score five with no reply if they are to reach the Group stages of the continental tournament.

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso said his striking force did little to threaten on the day and will need something special to beat their opponents in the return leg.

The Military side, it was a second 4-0 loss at the hands of an Egyptian side. Zamalek achieved a similar feat in 2011.

“As it stands we are out of the tie having lost by such a huge margin. Losing by a goal or two is easier to recover while playing at home. For us it is even complicated since we never managed to get an away goal,” he said.

The coach came short of blaming his strikers, Baron Oketch, Enoch Ochieng and Oscar Wamwala, who were expected to fill the huge void left by forward John Makwatta who turned professional a week ago.

“It was not entire the strikers at fault, I believe we were not 100% functioning as a team. We have to play better than we did to stand a chance,” Nyangweso staged.

Ulinzi defeated Libya’s Al Hilal Benhhazi to book a date with the Egyptian side.