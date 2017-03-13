Uhuru launches Mtongwe ferry (PHOTOS)

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, March 13 launched resumption of the Mtongwe ferry services in Likoni as part of Sh40 billion infrastructural investment in the Coast region.
Speaking during the commissioning, the President announced a further Sh 2.2 billion had been set aside to buy two new ferries to boost transport services in the area.
Here are photos from the ferry launch expected to be used by over 30,000 people on a daily basis. (Photos:PSCU)
