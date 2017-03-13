Opposition MP wants President Uhuru Kenyatta arrested over ‘incitement’ remarks

Nominated MP Dr. Oburu Odinga has called for the arrest and prosecution of President Uhuru Kenyatta over alleged hate speech in Turkana County last week.

While accusing the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairman (NCIC) of double standards, Oburu said the commission was selectively applying the law.

The lawmaker said that President Uhuru Kenyatta altercation with Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok during his recent tour of Turkana County constituted incitement that would jeopardise the peace and harmony among Kenyans.

He now wants the president taken action and brought to book regardless of his stature.

“When you go to Turkana and abuse the people including calling them stupid… what Uhuru said was actually hate speech. And then Kaparo stands up gives us excuses that the president because was annoyed, is unacceptable,” he said.

READ MORE: Negative Ethnicity on social media greatest threat to peace, NCIC warns

Dr. Oginga question why the Francis Kaparo led commission was being lenient to the president despite having made inflammatory statements against the Turkana community and its leadership in totality.

The former Bondo MP said NCIC has always been in the forefront to summon and prosecute leaders from the opposition whenever they make utterances which are perceived to be hate speech but when it comes to ruling coalition, the commission bends its rules.

The legislator reprimanded Kaparo claiming that he was serving the interest of the Jubilee Coalition.

Dr. Oburu lamented that whereas the NCIC should be working independently, the chairman treated President Kenyatta’s issue very lightly as compared to those of other leaders who have earlier been arrested and prosecuted.

“When we speak and we are charged in court with hate speech, we also talk with a lot of annoyance that’s why we say what we say and then people are taken to court. But the words of Uhuru Kenyatta are taken very lightly by Kaparo,” he reckoned.

He warned that any further prosecution of any Kenyan over hate speech allegations by the Kaparo Commission after President Kenyatta was excused shall be regarded as abuse of office by NCIC.

“He is not working independently and we want to admonish him for that,” he noted.

READ MORE: We will bar politicians who spew hate messages from contesting in August polls-NCIC warns