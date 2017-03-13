Lyric Lab – Straight up this is not Octopizzo’s best song

OCTOPIZZO, Barak Jacuzzi & Boutross Munene – Tergat Gang

Straight up this is not Octopizzo’s best song. You can see what they were going for with it, the trap beat and visuals. Something grittier than the slick and sometimes overly produced singles that he has been releasing lately but there is a distinct lack of lyricism in this song. Remember ‘Utanisho’? Well this song is not that one. All three rappers are ‘phoning it in,’ and in some parts of the video, a bit incoherent. There’s barely any funny or clever punch lines but at least the video is interesting.

H_art The Band – Think

Remember when there was actual poetry in H_art The Band’s songs? This entire tune is a spoken word piece by Mordecai but it’s great to see that they are going back to their roots. It’s hard to critique poetry but here goes, it’s a great, timely and rhythmic piece. There really isn’t much to add to it. We haven’t heard Mordecai bring it like this before and didn’t really know he had such big poetry chops but ‘Think’ really will make you think.

The Kansoul – Bablas

Who else thought The Kansoul were on some sort of hiatus? Anyway they are back with this little ditty that sounds and looks a lot like the stuff we’ve heard from them before. It’s a fun song and there are a few memorable lines in there but will you remember this song in 3 months? Produced by Madtraxx, the beats are alright but the actual song is nothing to write home about.