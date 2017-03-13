Lyric Lab – Straight up this is not Octopizzo’s best song

OCTOPIZZO, Barak Jacuzzi & Boutross Munene – Tergat Gang
Straight up this is not Octopizzo’s best song. You can see what they were going for with it, the trap beat and visuals. Something grittier than the slick and sometimes overly produced singles that he has been releasing lately but there is a distinct lack of lyricism in this song. Remember ‘Utanisho’? Well this song is not that one. All three rappers are ‘phoning it in,’ and in some parts of the video, a bit incoherent. There’s barely any funny or clever punch lines but at least the video is interesting.
READ ALSO:Celeb chat with Vicmass Luodollar
H_art The Band – Think
Remember when there was actual poetry in H_art The Band’s songs? This entire tune is a spoken word piece by Mordecai but it’s great to see that they are going back to their roots. It’s hard to critique poetry but here goes, it’s a great, timely and rhythmic piece. There really isn’t much to add to it. We haven’t heard Mordecai bring it like this before and didn’t really know he had such big poetry chops but ‘Think’ really will make you think.
READ ALSO:Celeb Chat with H_art the Band – “We fight over the smallest things.”
The Kansoul – Bablas
Who else thought The Kansoul were on some sort of hiatus? Anyway they are back with this little ditty that sounds and looks a lot like the stuff we’ve heard from them before. It’s a fun song and there are a few memorable lines in there but will you remember this song in 3 months? Produced by Madtraxx, the beats are alright but the actual song is nothing to write home about.
You might also like
5 surefire ways to get over your ex
Break ups always bring out the worst in us, don’t they? There is no clear cut guide to getting over someone when it comes down to brass text. But there
Hot topics
King Kaka releases single dubbed ‘Besha Shigana’ King Kaka is all about the cash in his new single dubbed ‘Besha Shigana’ which roughly translates to how much? This song is a hustler
Hot Topics
Trey Songz samples Kenya’s stunning ‘Matatu culture’ The Slow Motion hit maker who is expected to collaborate with a host of African artistes including Kenya’s ‘now you Know’ hit maker Nyashinski, Yemi Alade,
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!