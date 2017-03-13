Lol! See what made Eunice Wambui (Nyasuguta) busy after she left Comedy (PHOTOS)

Kenyan actress Eunice Wambui famously known as Nyasuguta of Vitimbi, a program that was aired on the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) is now set for politics.

READ ALSO: Six ways to become a successful musician

Nyasuguta left Vitimbi on August 10, 2015, and joined Maisha magic.She was acting as a Kisii lady full of accent.

She was introduced in the art industry by Mary Khavere(Mama Kayai) of Vitimbi.She acted with famous names like Late Benson Wanjau (Mzee Ojwang ), Professor, Matayo Keya (Makokha), and Francis Njenga (Mogaka).

Eunice is vying for Embakasi South MP aiming to unseat Ihsrad Sumra.Nyasuguta is vying with the Jubilee party.

READ ALSO: Pay TV provider DStv to extend ‘NjaaSanta’ rewards program beyond January

Have a look at how Eunice Wambui(Nyasuguta) has been working through and after art Industry