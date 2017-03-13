Lecturers call off strike, classes set to resume on Tuesday

Learning in the country’s public universities is set to resume after lecturers called off their strike with the reaching of a new deal on their 2013-17 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) in a statement on Monday, March 13 announced the signing of the CBA following a week-long of intensive talks.

The agreement, effective from July 2013, will see lecturers take home a 17% increase in basic salary in addition to a 3.9% rise in house allowance across the board except for Maasai Mara University.

The exception of the Narok-based varsity is due to the factoring of previous higher increments of the institution.

“UASU assures our members that this settlement was the best possible deal under the prevailing circumstances, as the CBA period is due to expire within three months,” said UASU secretary general Constantine Wasonga after the signing.

Dr Wasonga said that out of the Sh10 billion offered, the union will receive a cumulative Sh6 billion.

Students are expected to resume classes from Tuesday, March 21.