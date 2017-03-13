Latest news headlines-March 13 2017 Lecturers to resume work Tuesday as 54-day strike ends

Lecturers to resume work Tuesday as 54-day strike ends

Lecturers have called off their industrial boycott that has paralysed learning in the country’s public universities.

The strike was called off Monday after the Universities Academic Staff Union announced it had finally signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the government following a 54-day standoff.

The deal harmonises salaries across all universities.

Standoff in Mombasa as Joho is barred from Uhuru function

The contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho took a new twist today after the latter was barred from attending a function that was to be addressed by the head of state.

President Kenyatta was scheduled to preside over the official relaunch of Mtongwe Ferry in Mombasa and the area Governor was expected to attend.

But police barred Mr Joho from attending the function and ordered that he remain in his offices until the official business of the President is over.

Trouble began when Joho was stopped at a police road block on Nyali Bridge and given the orders that he keep away from the Mtongwe Ferry relaunch.

Officers from the Presidential Escort, the Flying squad and the General Service Unit were stopping every vehicle crossing the bridge amid claims of a plot to block Mr Joho from accessing town.

Court gives last chance in doctors mediation talks

Parties at the centre of negotiations aimed at ending the 99-day doctors’ strike have been given 24 hours to find an amicable solution to end the impasse.

A special sitting of the Court of Appeal today gave the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the Inter-religious Council of Kenya and the Ministry of Health until tomorrow to resolve outstanding issues that have kept the country’s 5000 doctors out of hospital since December 2016.

“Parties should put aside their egos and be ready to bend backwards to give negotiations a chance,” ruled Justice Hannah Okwengu as she allocated a 10am mention of progress talks on March 14.

Should the KMPDU and Health ministry fail to come up with a consensus on ending the medics’ work boycott, the matter will be referred to the Employment and Labour Relations Court for further direction.