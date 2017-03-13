Lang’ata Constituency MP aspirant says his agenda is to ‘safeguard’ the constituency from DP Ruto

Benard Adhiambo Adhiambo has vowed to protect Lang’ata constituency from the ‘Lords of impunity’ at all cost

He is seeking to be elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket alongside the incumbent legislator and four others

The competition from the Jubilee party Nixon Korir garnered over 17,000 votes in the 2013 polls on a URP ticket but lost to Hon. Olum who garnered over 25,000 votes

A Lang’ata constituency Parliamentary aspirant on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket has declared that he is in the race for Langata MP to protect the constituency from the ‘Lords of impunity’. Benard Adhiambo Adhiambo, who until last month was a banker with a top financial institution said he was ready to trounce the Jubilee Party candidate in a bid to safeguard Lang’ata constituency and its people from persons he termed as ‘projects’ of land-hungry leaders who had been adversely mentioned in the Langata road primary school land grabbing saga.

Declaring his candidature last week, Adhiambo Adhiambo made it clear that he was the only candidate among the ODM hopefuls who was promising to deal with the impunity in the Jubilee government and that he was not going to let Langata constituency, a constituency once led by ODM leader and NASA co-principal Raila Odinga be led by an MP from the Jubilee side.

‘Nixon Korir is a project, he is being fronted by the DP so that the Jubilee party gains control of Langata but I am not going to let that happen, we must stand tall and safeguard Langata, we must protect ‘Baba’s territory,’ Adhiambo charged. The Jubilee Party candidate Nixon Korir who has been Secretary Youth Affairs under the executive office of the President was on the ballot in 2013 on a URP ticket garnering 17,740 votes losing to ODM’s Joash Olum who garnered 25,394 votes.

READ ALSO:Opposition MP wants President Uhuru Kenyatta arrested over ‘incitement remarks’

The incumbent, Joash Olum is said to be a soft-spoken man who according to Adhiambo Adhiambo is not in a position to battle it out with Korir. Mr. Olum, according to political observers, is one of the least active opposition legislators in the current parliament giving close to zero contributions in the house business. The Jubilee Party candidate Nixon Korir has been instrumental in the formulation and the implementation of the Kenya National Volunteer Programme a volunteer programme that seeks to promote national cohesion by ensuring that graduates are posted to counties far from their home. This programme is said to have facilitated the rise of his popularity especially within the larger Langata constituency where he resides.

‘I will not go to the people to seek office with a complicated manifesto, you all saw what happened with our childrens’ playground at Langata road primary school, thus mine is simple; my mission is to safeguard Langata from these Lords of impunity,’ said Benard Adhiambo Adhiambo.

While Nixon Korir is the sole Jubilee Party candidate in Langata constituency, Benard Adhiambo Adhiambo will have to battle it out in the ODM party nominations with the incumbent Hon. Joash Olum, Alex Ouda, Oscar Omoke, Ahmed ‘Papa’ Ibrahim Eng. Jared Omollo as well as Jacob’ Jobby’ Ouma. The ODM party primaries in Nairobi are scheduled for the 22nd April 2017.