Everything you might have missed from The Cake Art Affair (PHOTOS)

March 13, 2017 42 Views

The Cake Art Affair went down on Saturday 11th March at the Arboretum and this round it was all about bringing out our inner moneymaker. Dubbed ‘Young Entrepreneurs Affair’, guests had a chance to interact with bakers, vendors, designers and musicians who are doing great things in their industries. Here’s some pics.

Florence Mbeke, Cynthia Kiarie and Martin Mwangi.

Guests on the dancefloor during Lady Kahi’s set.

Revellers during the Recapp phase of the show.

Lady Kahi performed a trap/soul/gospel set.

Brenda Wanjiru, Taabu Edna, Wachera Njaramba and Stephen Okoth.

Meryl Paige had one of the most soulful sets of the afternoon.

 

