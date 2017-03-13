Everything you might have missed from The Cake Art Affair (PHOTOS)

The Cake Art Affair went down on Saturday 11th March at the Arboretum and this round it was all about bringing out our inner moneymaker. Dubbed ‘Young Entrepreneurs Affair’, guests had a chance to interact with bakers, vendors, designers and musicians who are doing great things in their industries. Here’s some pics.
READ ALSO: Here’s how the celeb-filled Industry Nite third birthday went down (PHOTOS)
READ ALSO: Fashion High Tea 2017: Celebs dressed to impress (PHOTOS)
You might also like
Ask Dr X : My family hates my girlfriend and I don’t know why
Dear Dr X, I have wonderful girlfriend who I’m thinking about marrying somewhere down the line, the problem is my family doesn’t seem to get along with her one bit.
The curious case of Ken Wa Mwangi and the swift justice delivered by KOT
Ken wa Mwangi’s off-colour comment online would have probably been buried deep within the chasms of the internet if this was any other time in history but the internet is
Lyric Lab – Before anything else, Suzziah’s voice is like honey
Kagwe Mungai – African Lady Kagwe charts the story of him and his lady love as they meet – looking like the oldest teenagers in the universe – part, and
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!