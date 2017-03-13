Celebs put pressure on Tanzanian government to #FreeVanessaMdee

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee was taken into custody for allegations of drug trafficking

She has maintained her innocence throughout the entire saga

Celebrities are rallying to free Mdee

Celebs from East Africa have joined forces to make sure Vanessa Mdee walks free. The hashtag #FreeVanessaMdee might just be gaining steam but it is sure to cause an impact.

Here’s to hoping she can get back to making hits quick.