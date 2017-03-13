Celebs put pressure on Tanzanian government to #FreeVanessaMdee

- Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee was taken into custody for allegations of drug trafficking
- She has maintained her innocence throughout the entire saga
- Celebrities are rallying to free Mdee
Celebs from East Africa have joined forces to make sure Vanessa Mdee walks free. The hashtag #FreeVanessaMdee might just be gaining steam but it is sure to cause an impact.
Here is King Kaka giving his support
Mseto EA
Rapper Mabeste
Avant Nation
Boneye
Heri Muziki
Dj Vasley
Here’s to hoping she can get back to making hits quick.
