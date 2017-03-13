Celebs put pressure on Tanzanian government to #FreeVanessaMdee

March 13, 2017 22 Views
  • Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee was taken into custody for allegations of drug trafficking 
  • She has maintained her innocence throughout the entire saga
  • Celebrities are rallying to free Mdee

Celebs from East Africa have joined forces to make sure Vanessa Mdee walks free. The hashtag #FreeVanessaMdee might just be gaining steam but it is sure to cause an impact.

Here is King Kaka giving his support

#FreeVanessaMdee

A post shared by King Kaka (@thekingkaka) on

Mseto EA

#FreeVanessaMdee

A post shared by msetoea.com (@msetoea) on

Rapper Mabeste

#Freevanessamdee Majamen

A post shared by Mabeste (@mabeste_tanzania) on

Avant Nation

#FreeVanessaMdee #eastafricanmusictotheworld #AvantNationTv #AvantNationPR

A post shared by AVANT NATION ENTERTAINMENT (@werunga) on

Boneye

#FreeVanessaMdee

A post shared by Bon’eye #BogiBenda (@boneye) on

Heri Muziki

Stay strong @vanessamdee our prayers are with you. #freevanessamdee

A post shared by Heri Muziki (@herimuziki) on

Dj Vasley

 

Here’s to hoping she can get back to making hits quick.

Category Entertainment

