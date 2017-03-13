Business highlights – Cooking gas prices fall as cost of food and basic commodities rises

A 13-kilogramme cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder now costs an average of Ksh1,976, down from Ksh1,989 in January

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that the drop is an eight-year low following a government move to remove tax on the commodity

Higher food and fuel prices have pushed the cost of living to a four-year high of as inflation hit 9.04% in February

Cooking gas prices for a 13-kg cylinder fell below Ksh 2,000 last July for the first time in many years after the Treasury scrapped value added tax (VAT) on the product to cut costs and boost uptake among poor households. The drop in gas prices was one of the few bright spots last month in an otherwise tough period of rising household costs, including in energy where electricity and kerosene costs rose.

The KNBS report shows that between January and February 2017, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ index, increased by 0.4% mainly due to increases in cost of electricity, kerosene and house rents which outweighed price decreases in the cost of cooking gas.

The jump in food prices has been attributed to the prevailing drought conditions, while the transport costs are being driven up by the rising price of crude in the international market. KNBS data shows that cooking gas prices have dropped by Sh342 in the past year or a 17 per cent reduction.

Unlike petrol, diesel and kerosene, cooking gas prices are not regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and have been left to market forces.Gas has become the preferred energy source for households, especially in major towns, due to its convenience and because it is cleaner than other cooking fuel.

Data from the Petroleum Institute of East Africa shows that gas sales stood at 144,573 metric tonnes in the nine months to September 2016, double the 78,000 metric tonnes that was consumed nine years ago.

Nairobi businesses face high licensing fees as county government triples cost of work permits

Nairobi businesses have been hit by a sharp increase in annual licence fees

Some enterprises will see the cost of operational fees triple this year

Traders are under pressure to secure trading permits by a March 31, 2017 deadline

The traders said the county government’s decision to bundle the licences has more than doubled the trading permit burden and reversed recent gains in reducing the cost of doing business. The single business permit fee increase has hit small businesses hardest, forcing them to pay up to three times what they paid last year.

An eatery located on the city’s Moi lane (between Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya Street) with a seating capacity of about five customers, for example, paid Ksh10,000 last year for annual permit, but is required to renew the same for Ksh31,000 this year. Taxi operators, who paid Ksh7,000 permit fees last year, are now required to pay up Ksh11,200. Small shops that paid about Ksh5,000 last year are now required to pay between Sh9,500 and Ksh13,700, according to current billings.

The Nairobi county government said the increase is the result of consolidation of charges that traders were not paying for before, including signage fees (advertising) and fire certificates.

Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Industrialisation, Co-operative Development and Tourism Anna Othoro said the traders have not been paying some licence fees and that the new billing system does not amount to an increase.

Hospitality sector players say tourist bookings will rise 10% despite election jitters

Hoteliers expect international tourist bookings to increase by at least 10% in November and December despite the August 8 General Election

Kenya Coast Tourism Association Chairman, Mohamed Hersi has attributed the projected growth to a positive image of the country in traditional and emerging markets due to improved security

Hersi said leading tour operators from key European source markets endorsed Kenya during the ITB Berlin travel show in Germany last week. Last year, international tourist arrivals to Kenya by air and sea increased to 877,602 from 752,073 the previous year.

Majority of holidaymakers prefer to visit the country due to its premier beach and safari products coupled with the local culture and heritage.

Mr Hersi said the hotel group had engagements with tour operators from Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India and the United States of America.

Lake Nakuru Lodge marketing director Joseph Muya said he had business deals with tour operators from Germany, UK, US and France at the recent Berlin show.