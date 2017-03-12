Juddie Jay announces she will no longer be part of Nairobi Diaries

March 12, 2017 32 Views

Much vilified cast member Juddie Jay, real name who really knows revealed that she will be leaving the reality show Nairobi Diaries.

Juddie who had had a rough couple of seasons in between being involved in an incident that left her with a facial scar and getting into fights with former friends, put up the notice on her Instagram account.

 

Well at least Pendo is still around, that’s all we care about.

 

