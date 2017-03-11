Power vandalism becomes rampant

Kenya Power had earlier published a notice cautioning the public against fraudsters impersonating company staff and demanding bribes from customers to avoid disconnection.
Kenya Power Employee Mr.Rashi Ngetich arrested for illegal power connection and was arraigned in Kajiado Court in March 10,2017 and later released on cash bill of KES250,000 and a bond of KES1 Million. Hearing has been set for May 21, 2017.
This comes a few days after James Gathambo Wambugu and Peter Ndirangu Nguru were arrested at Timau Sub County in Meru County for siphoning oil.
Other suspects of similar incidents include Ms Margaret Muthoni, a suspect of conductor vandalism both in Narok and Nakuru was arrested and charged at Molo law courts where she pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and a surety bond of Sh500,000.
Kenya Power Security has warned any staff member found Culpable will face the law
