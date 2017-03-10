Your plot for the weekend is right here

Friday 10th March, 2017
WHAT: Oscillate V
Tree House Nairobi presents a night of curated electronic music. Welcome to a progressive and forward thinking underground electronic installation series. On the 10th of March, bringing a special line up to Tree House for a range of sounds, visuals and more.
WHERE: Tree House
WHO: Dylan-S, L.A. DAVE, Donnaccia, Imran Music
TIME: 9 pm
ENTRY: Free
Saturday 10th March, 2017
WHAT: Cake Art Affair
The 7th installment of one of the biggest art events in Kenya is going down on 11th of March, 2017 from 11am to 8pm, at the Arboretum Grounds– Nairobi. When gates open at 11.00am, attendees will be able to sample over 70 different cake flavors and meet young home-bakers at twenty (20) Cake display stands throughout the day; additionally, they will get to interact with suppliers of baking accessories around Nairobi. The attendees will also participate in voting for the Best Designed Cake, Best Tasting Cake, and Best Baker Overall. The winning bakers will be awarded with Vouchers, Scholarships and Gift Hampers from sponsors.
WHERE: Nairobi Arboretum
WHO: RecappKE, Lady Kahi, okecc luke, Chiluba Arthur, Meryl Paige
TIME: 12 pm
ENTRY: Sh.1000
Saturday 10th March, 2017
WHAT: The Hairitage Chronicles
The Hairitage Chronicles Volume 2 is a collaborative effort that seeks to bring creators and consumers together. It’s a curated space that allows you to shop,mingle,network,socialise in a relaxed setting. The space allows natural hair,beauty enthusiasts to access beauty and hair products in one location while mingling and networking,it’s also the ultimate natural hair event….where you come to socialise with your fellow naturalistas.
WHERE: Jiweke Tavern
TIME: 10 am
ENTRY: Free
Saturday 10th March, 2017
WHAT: Get Frisky 2nd Anniversary
GET FRISKY 2017 marks 2 years for at Sirocco Entertainment.
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
WHO: Euggy, DeeJay Kace, DJ Drazen
TIME: 6 pm
ENTRY: Sh.1000
Sunday 10th March, 2017
WHAT: The Lounge IV: Earth Tones
Dance with the Earth..Leave it all on the dance floor
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
WHO: Yellow Light Machine, Jack Rooster, Kahvinya
TIME: 2pm
ENTRY: Sh.300
