Your plot for the weekend is right here
March 10, 2017 40 Views

Friday 10th March, 2017

WHAT: Oscillate V

Tree House Nairobi presents a night of curated electronic music. Welcome to a progressive and forward thinking underground electronic installation series. On the 10th of March,  bringing a special line up to Tree House for a range of sounds, visuals and more.

WHERE: Tree House

PHOTO/KENYA NIGHTS.

WHO: Dylan-S, L.A. DAVE, Donnaccia, Imran Music 

DONNACIA. PHOTO/WHAT’S GOOD NETWORKS.

TIME: 9 pm
ENTRY: Free

Saturday 10th March, 2017

WHAT: Cake Art Affair

The 7th installment of one of the biggest art events in Kenya is going down on 11th of March, 2017 from 11am to 8pm, at the Arboretum Grounds– Nairobi. When gates open at 11.00am, attendees will be able to sample over 70 different cake flavors and meet young home-bakers at twenty (20) Cake display stands throughout the day; additionally, they will get to interact with suppliers of baking accessories around Nairobi. The attendees will also participate in voting for the Best Designed Cake, Best Tasting Cake, and Best Baker Overall. The winning bakers will be awarded with Vouchers, Scholarships and Gift Hampers from sponsors.

WHERE: Nairobi Arboretum

PHOTO.SKYSCRAPER CITY

WHO: RecappKE, Lady Kahi, okecc luke, Chiluba Arthur, Meryl Paige

Lady Kahi. PHOTO/Lady Kahi, Facebook.

TIME: 12 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000

 

Saturday 10th March, 2017

WHAT: The Hairitage Chronicles

The Hairitage Chronicles Volume 2 is a collaborative effort that seeks to bring creators and consumers together. It’s a curated space that allows you to shop,mingle,network,socialise in a relaxed setting. The space allows natural hair,beauty enthusiasts to access beauty and hair products in one location while mingling and networking,it’s also the ultimate natural hair event….where you come to socialise with your fellow naturalistas.

Susan King’ori, Carol Odero and Zawadi Nyong’o. PHOTO/NUTURED KNOTTS, Facebook.

WHERE: Jiweke Tavern

PHOTO. Jiweke.co.ke.

TIME: 10 am

ENTRY: Free

Saturday 10th March, 2017

WHAT: Get Frisky 2nd Anniversary

GET FRISKY 2017 marks 2 years for at Sirocco Entertainment.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

.Thrift Social dancefloor.PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS

WHO: Euggy, DeeJay Kace, DJ Drazen

DJ DRAZEN.PHOTO/CAMOUFLAGE MEDIA.

TIME: 6 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000

Sunday 10th March, 2017

WHAT: The Lounge IV: Earth Tones

Dance with the Earth..Leave it all on the dance floor

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

.Thrift Social dancefloor.PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS

WHO: Yellow Light Machine, Jack Rooster, Kahvinya

Jack Rooster.PHOTO/UP NAIROBI.

TIME: 2pm

ENTRY: Sh.300

