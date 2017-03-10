Tobiko defends his position over the removal Auditor General from Office

Director Public Prosecutions says his office is independent and does not act based on EACC recommendations

Tobiko told a parliamentary committee that the decision to withdraw the charges against Ouko was based on his independent and careful assessment of the evidence.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has defended his position over the clearance of Auditor General Edward Ouko.

Tobiko told the parliamentary committee on Finance on Thursday 9, 2017 that his office is independent and not bound to act on any evidence provided by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“The decision to withdraw the charges against Ouko was based on my independent and careful assessment of the evidence in the file and the law governing the making of prosecutorial decisions,” Tobiko said.

Tobiko said he is not bound by the EACC on how to handle evidence presented to him. “My decision on the auditor’s prosecution was pursuant to his constitutional mandate,”

READ ALSO:Auditor-General Edward Ouko moves to court a bid to block his ouster from office

Petitioner Emmanuel Mwagambo has accused Ouko of violating the constitution by failing to submit reports to the President and Parliament and wants him removed from office.

Mwagambo also claims the auditor has failed to prevent massive wastage of public funds as well as deal with nepotism in recruitment of staff at his office.

Whereas the EACC called for the prosecution of Ouko over abuse of office and the irregular award of a Sh100 million software contract, the DPP cleared Ouko of all the three charges, but approved prosecution of retired Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia on expanded graft charges.

According to the DPP, there is sufficient evidence that Kinuthia dealt with suspect property, that is “receipt of Sh27 million from the proceeds of the acquisition of Audit Vault from OSI Kenya Ltd at the cost of Sh100 million contrary to Section 47 as read with Section of 48 of Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.”