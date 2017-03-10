Timmy Tdat is the thirst-trappiest celeb in the Kenyan music industry. We have proof.

Female celebrities are usually put under an intense level of scrutiny and they really can’t seem to catch any breaks. And yet this one guy seems to post the most ridiculous photos but no one bats an eyelid. Timmy Tdat we get it, you have a great body but nobody really asked to see it.

A post shared by Timmy Tdat (@timmytdat) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Here he is playing around in the tub. the question is, ‘who took this photo?’ because clearly Timmy Tdat is not the one holding the camera.

Gedhaa yako ya kudoz ikifika si udoz fresh. A post shared by Timmy Tdat (@timmytdat) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Most people just say goodnight but no, not Tdat. He has to make sure that his followers see some flesh.

READ ALSO: Is Timmy Tdat the hip hop king?

A post shared by Timmy Tdat (@timmytdat) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:46pm PST

Even while giving a promo, it has be in the bathtub. Why is he so winded though?

About last night. #performer #kasabun👊 A post shared by Timmy Tdat (@timmytdat) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:53am PST

Timmy Tdat’s shirt comes off during performances, don’t ask how. But TBH, many male performers are fond of leaving behind their shirts.

READ ALSO: Timmy Tdat releases ‘Trikide’

This poster is a bit much. He’s so oily and it’s just unsettling.

A post shared by Timmy Tdat (@timmytdat) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:11am PST

Ah Timmy, this unnecessary pic. Keep being awesome and doing you.