Timmy Tdat is the thirst-trappiest celeb in the Kenyan music industry. We have proof.

Female celebrities are usually put under an intense level of scrutiny and they really can’t seem to catch any breaks. And yet this one guy seems to post the most ridiculous photos but no one bats an eyelid. Timmy Tdat we get it, you have a great body but nobody really asked to see it.
Here he is playing around in the tub. the question is, ‘who took this photo?’ because clearly Timmy Tdat is not the one holding the camera.
Most people just say goodnight but no, not Tdat. He has to make sure that his followers see some flesh.
Even while giving a promo, it has be in the bathtub. Why is he so winded though?
Timmy Tdat’s shirt comes off during performances, don’t ask how. But TBH, many male performers are fond of leaving behind their shirts.
This poster is a bit much. He’s so oily and it’s just unsettling.
Ah Timmy, this unnecessary pic. Keep being awesome and doing you.
