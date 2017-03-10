Stop over relying on maize as food, Agriculture CS tell Kenyans

Government to import 5million bags of animal feed

CS Agriculture assures Kenyans that there is enough maize in store

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has urged Kenyans to stop over relying on maize as staple food.

Speaking in Eldoret Friday 10, 2017, Bett said it is time Kenyans and farmers diversify the type of food they consume in order to reduce pressure on maize.

“We should not rely so much on maize, we should also eat beans, matoke and other types of food,” Bett said.

The CS assured public that the government has enough maize and no Kenyan will die of hunger.

READ ALSO:Agriculture Ministry invests in hermetic bags to mitigate post-harvest losses, ensure food security

He at the same time said the ministry will not import any maize.

“We will only allow millers to import 5 million bags of animal feed but not for human consumption,” Bett said.

The threat of famine following the prolonged drought witnessed in the country prompted the government to form a committee composed of officials from the National Treasury, Interior, Devolution, Health, Education, Agriculture, Environment and Water ministries in order to mitigate the situation.