Sports headlines-March 10 2017 Kenya loses ground in latest FIFA rankings

Kenya loses ground in latest FIFA rankings

Kenya national team has dropped by one place in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday morning.

The Harambee Stars are placed in 88th position with 392 points, a position lower than last month and the drop is attributed to their dormancy in two months or so. In Africa, the national team is placed in the 21st position.

Uganda, who took part in the 2017 Afcon, are still the highest ranked country in East Africa being placed in the 74th position, a place higher than last season. Rwanda is in the 93rd position with Walya Antelopes of Ethiopia lying in the 104 position.

READ ALSO: Harambee Stars in line for Cranes and DR Congo friendly matches

Sudan and Burundi occupy 138th and 139th positions respectively, with Tanzania being in the 157th place.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are the highest placed in Africa in the 20th position worldwide, followed by Senegal (28), Cameroon (32), Burkina Faso (36) and Tunisia (37th).

Man Utd held by Russian side Rostov in Europa League tie

Manchester United were held to a draw by FC Rostov in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in Russia.

On a challenging pitch at the Olymp-2 Stadium – which was criticised by United manager Jose Mourinho before the match – midfielder Paul Pogba miscued from inside the box early on.

But United grabbed a vital away goal through Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s close-range finish following excellent work by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

READ ALSO: Betting tips! 11 out of 12, why Jose Mourinho is the king of finals

The Swedish striker shot over the crossbar in the second half, before Rostov forward Aleksandr Bukharov latched on to Timofei Kalachev’s pass for the equaliser.

Aleksandr Erokhin stabbed a shot wide for the hosts from a promising position and United’s Marouane Fellaini headed straight at the goalkeeper from a corner.

The return leg takes place at Old Trafford next Thursday.