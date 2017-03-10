Six ways to become a successful musician

March 10, 2017 57 Views

1.Go for Exercise to maintain your body shape

Most successful musicians are always at the gym, yoga, and sports which they consider to be complementary for their careers in music. Exercise makes your help in relaxing your Muscles.  

Sporty fit  man jogging while listening to music on smartphone

2.Have Healthy meals

To make sure you are working at your full potential, be sure that you are eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods. Make sure you limit processed foods where you can. Try omitting certain things from your diet for a day or two and see what works for you.

Man Sits at a Table at Home enjoying a Salmon Salad for Lunch.

3.Stick to daily practice

Practice is obvious to any musician who has achieved a high level of playing. Even 15 minutes of practice time on a busy day can be extremely valuable. Make sure you go for quality but not Quantity and be sure set free mentally to clear your mind.

An artist practices with a guitar

4.Get a good teacher

Make sure you seek a relevant tutorial who will give you good Support and the one who you really admire. It is an assurance that a good teacher will give you materials that will push your playing continuously to a higher level and faster than you can do on your own.

Artiste learning how to play a keyboard

5.Develop and Maintain your sense of rhythm

Develop and maintain your own rhythm that will shoot you above the rest. Learn to stay with groove and do not stall because of playing the wrong note. Keeping the band together is an invaluable skill and developing your sense of rhythm will do this. Playing with a metronome can also make great achievements.

     6.Studying musical style

Learning different music styles will also be of great advantage. As a musician, you should have a couple of music style that will make you shine out as the best.Do not stick to similar style. Listen to and learn music from many cultures and create a synthesis within your playing.

An artist takes her time to study different Music Style

