Opposition chief leaves for South Africa and USA visits

Opposition Leader Hon Raila Odinga has left the country for South Africa to visit his daughter Rosemary Odinga who is receiving treatment in one of the hospitals.

Rosemary, Raila Odinga’s second born, has a meningioma – a brain tumor that it non-cancerous.

She was admitted to Nairobi Hospital before being taken to the Aga Khan, where doctors were to remove the meningioma.

Ms. Odinga who is also Kibra MP Aspirant Ms Odinga was flown last week to South Africa for further treatment after being in hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital for eight days.

A statement to newsrooms by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango today said the NASA co-principal left the country shortly after 7 am today, March 10, 2017 on a Kenya Airways flight to Johannesburg.

“He will be out of the country for slightly over a week. Over the weekend, Mr. Odinga will travel to the USA from South Africa for a number of engagements,” Onyango said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga was on Wednesday treated at Karen Hospital for food poisoning.

Mr Odinga was rushed to the hospital in the morning after feeling unwell.

Raila has been busy in the past weeks crisscrossing many parts of the country. He also visited Nigeria before he flew back on Sunday and flew to Nyeri for the burial of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagwa.

Rosemary is recuperating in South Africa after an operation in Kenya. She is in the company of her mother Ida Odinga and sister Winnie Odinga.

