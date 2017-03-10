Newspaper summaries-March 10 2017

Daily Nation

Wife hired us to kill her husband: In June last year, Ms Jane Muthoni, mother of three and headmistress of Icaciri Secondary School in Kiambu hatched a “brutal, chilling and cold-blooded” plan, in the words of High Court judge Joel Ngugi, to kill her husband, Mr Solomon Mwangi, the headmaster of Kiru Boys in Kiria-ini, Murang’a. Joseph Njuguna, alias Karis, a criminal-turned-State-witness, said in a confession that he was contacted by a woman acquaintance he only identified as Damaris for a “well-paying job”. For the next six months, Njuguna was part of a murder squad put together by a man named Njiru.

IEBC identifies high stake seats in coming polls: Security agencies have identified the Presidential, Gubernatorial and Ward Reps as the seats likely to be hotly contested in the August 8 polls. They have consequently described the race for the three seats as having the ‘highest stakes’ with all aspirants doing all they can to win. Kenyans will also elect Senators, Members of Parliament and Woman Reps during the elections. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said the General Election will go on as planned and challenged those having doubts to watch the space. “We are ready and prepared for the elections,” Mr Chebukati said Thursday. He said police are currently being trained to understand the electoral laws.

Lecturers reject second salary deal: University lectures have rejected a second salary increase offer from the government as Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i warned that no lecturer will be paid until they resume work. The lecturers rejected a salary increase of 18 per cent insisting that they will only take 30 per cent salary increase per year for four years. The University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga dismissed the offer saying that it is not what they had asked for. “Tuesday’s offer is old wine in new wines skins, we pleaded with the forum and government to be serious, withdrawing our salaries will not work, we were already starving,” said Dr Wasonga.

Raila: It was a scare: “I am now okay and tell Kenyans I thank them (for their concern).” Those were the words of Opposition leader Raila Odinga reassuring the nation Thursday. Journalists caught up with him as he walked into the Serena Hotel gym for his routine workout, only a day after he was discharged from Karen Hospital, Nairobi, after a bout of food poisoning. Raila fell ill on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the hospital at around 10pm and was admitted for tests, treatment and observation until noon the next day. “I was feeling uncomfortable the day before Thursday. In the course of the day, it got worse and in the evening I was taken to hospital where the head of the hospital Dr (Dan) Gikonyo got a number of experts and did a bit of examination and found that it was food poisoning,” said the Orange party leader.

State to spend Sh11b on houses for diplomats: The Government plans to spend over Sh11 billion to buy land and buildings for its ambassadors across the globe. The money will be used to acquire residential houses and office space for diplomats, and also modernise its various missions over the next five years. Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed told Parliament that Sh6 billion was needed to buy a residential building and chancery in Geneva, Switzerland. The project will be funded in phases starting with Sh4 billion in the 2016-2017 financial year. During scrutiny of the ministry’s 2017-2018 budget yesterday, the CS told the Defence and Foreign Relations committee that the only way to cut costs was to buy and build offices and staff houses.

Why 10-year-olds may soon use contraceptives: Girls as young as 10 years could soon have access to contraceptives and other family planning services in Kakamega County. Health stakeholders in the area want sexually active school-going girls aged between 10 and 19 years introduced to contraceptives to help control runaway cases of early pregnancy. A meeting bringing together health players at Shimuli guest house in Butere town resolved that sexually active girls be protected from complications that arise from early pregnancy because their bodies are not fully developed and prepared for it. Butere sub-county alone reported 622 cases of early pregnancy between January and December 2016 and the figures could be even higher given that only the cases reported at local hospitals were taken into account.

Wetang’ula rushed Raila to hospital with fever: NASA leader Raila Odinga yesterday reassured Kenyans he is “fully recovered from food poisoning and ready to it the road again”. “We thank God for that … Your prayers worked,” the 72-year-old former Prime Minister said in a statement to newsrooms. The NASA leader, considering a run for State House, said, “It was a case of food poisoning, which is not the same thing as being poisoned. I know many Kenyans encounter this problem from time to time. It can cause quite a scare and indeed it did to me.” Raila was rushed to Karen Hospital by Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula after he suddenly developed high fever and chills lat on Tuesday evening.

Uhuru calls Nanok a foolish devil for raising queries on oil wealth: The President has referred to Governor Josephat Nanok as a fool and a devil after claims that his government has allocated Turkana county insufficient funds. An agitated President Uhuru Kenyatta, who spoke in Kiswahili, also responded to claims that he has interests in the county’s oil. He said no one should tell Kenyans the lie about him needing oil belonging to others. “Mtu akisimama hapa aseme ati Uhuru ako na haja na mafuta ya wengine…ashindwe..shetani mshenzi…” he said. This loosely translates to:” If someone comes and says that Uhuru has interests in others’ oil, he should be defeated..devil…fool…”

New Nyeri governor to defend seat in August: Nyeri Governor Samuel Wamathai, who was sworn in last week, yesterday said he will defend the seat at the August 8 poll. “I’m now heading to Nairobi to present my nomination papers so I can defend my seat come August 8,” he said. “I’m ready to go to the field and face other candidates. Nobody is carrying a baby on his back. Let’s meet in the field.” He assumed the mantle after the death of first Governor Nderitu Gachagua. The 61-year-old county boss has yet to name his running mate. The latest development is poised to change the county’s political landscape. Senator Mutahi Kagwe, too, is said to be eyeing the seat.

Taxpayers renovate Moi, Kibaki offices at Sh153.6 million: State House will spend Sh153.6 million on the renovation of former presidents Daniel arap Moi’s and Mwai Kibaki’s offices, adding to the burden of taxpayers to keep the former heads of state comfortable in retirement. Taxpayers have spent Sh10 million refurbishing the offices with the bill expected to increase to Sh153.6 million over the next two years, documents tabled in Parliament on Wednesday show. “Key outputs expected during the 2017/18 financial year shall include… available office space for the second retired (Mr Kibaki),” State House said in the documents. Mr Kibaki’s office block at Nyari Estate in Nairobi was bought in 2013 by the government at Sh250 million.

KCB takes new dividend path with Sh9bn payout: KCB Group yesterday shook Kenya’s besieged banking industry with the announcement of a Sh9.1 billion dividend payout for the year ended December 2016, the largest ever by a financial services firm. The bank, which is Kenya’s largest by assets, announced it was paying shareholders a dividend of Sh3 per share, a 50 per cent increase from the previous year’s Sh2 per share. The amount represents a 52 per cent increase in absolute terms because the new dividend is being paid on a larger volume of shares following the issuance of 40.8 million new shares last year.

Kenyatta hospital emergency unit hit by sacking of doctors: The emergency wing at Kenya’s biggest referral health facility, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), has emerged as the biggest casualty of the ongoing purge on striking doctors, having lost three quarters of its medics in the initial sackings made on Wednesday. The KNH board sacked 12 doctors for absconding duty and participating in an illegal strike — leaving the busy Casualty Department with less than half the medics it needs to function optimally. The move deepens the health sector crisis that has left millions of ordinary Kenyans without access to affordable treatment in the past three months.