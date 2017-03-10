News highlights-March 10 2017 Doctors start resuming work after President reads riot act

Doctors start resuming work after President reads riot act
Public hospitals across the country are reporting that striking doctors have started resuming duty, two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta read them the riot act in Naivasha.
Makueni leads with 50 percent of doctors back, followed closely by Nyandarua, Kiambu and Machakos, Lamu and Taita Taveta, according to Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri.
He indicated that “other hospitals where operations have resumed include Mathare Mental Health hospital, Moi Referral Hospital and the Kenyatta National Hospital.”
He stated that services remain uninterrupted in Bomet, Lamu, Wajir, Mandera Samburu and Turkana.
The resumption comes at a time the government has started sacking those who failed to heed President Kenyatta’s directive in drastic measures aimed at ending the three-month strike called by doctors union officials who have turned down the government offer of a 40 per cent pay increase.
Philanthropists donate over Sh11m towards drought mitigation
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Thursday received over Sh 11 million from more philanthropists touched by the plight of 3 million Kenyans affected by the prolonged drought.
The money was donated by various corporate groups as the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) announced it had so far raised Sh 730 million from both local and International donors for famine relief purposes.
Of this amount, Kenyans have contributed Sh 253 million while the balance has been donated by International bodies and friendly countries.
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receives a Sh1 million cheque from the Kenya Red Cross (Photo: First Lady Kenya)The KRCS targets to mobilize Sh 1 billion under the current campaign to cushion Kenyans, especially those in the 23 most affected Counties falling under the ASAL region including eight counties categorized as being under the red alert.
Thursday’s financial support handed to the First Lady at State House, Nairobi, came from among others the National Bank of Kenya whose team was led by the Managing Director Wilfred Musau (Sh5m), Pambazuka National Lottery represented by the MD Paul Muchene (Sh2m) and Tegua Chapa represented by Daniel Kimani who gave Sh1 million.
Campaigners look to court to block coal plant at UN World Heritage site
Environmentalists seeking to halt a 1,000 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant on Kenya’s unspoilt northern coast are pinning their hopes on a court hearing later this month, following its approval by the energy industry regulator.
Save Lamu, a local rights group, filed a case in November to block Amu Power Company’s energy project, which the campaigners say will adversely impact the fragile ecosystem around Lamu, a United Nations World Heritage Site.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) overruled objections to the plant last month, saying it was satisfied all environmental concerns would be handled adequately.
“We are dismayed the energy commission could do this at a time when we have pending court matters with Amu Power,” Walid Ahmed, a Lamu activist, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Save Lamu’s case at the National Environment Tribunal will be heard on March 22 and 23, he said.
