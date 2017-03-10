Nairobi Kenya set to host Africa’s tallest building

- The Hass Towers, an iconic mixed use development set to open its doors in 2020, in Nairobi’s business district of Upper Hill
- The building will host Grade A offices, a 5-star Hilton hotel, plus a luxury retail and entertainment complex
- It will be built by the world’s largest construction company China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)
Nairobi Kenya is set to host Africa’s tallest building. The 67 storey Hass Tower will be built in Nairobi’s upperhill from April 2017 and is expected to be occupied by the year 2020. Standing over 300 metres high, the tower is designed to represent ‘the height of African achievement’, considerably taller than the current record holder, the Carlton Centre in South Africa (at 50 floors and 223 m tall).
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Angry President Uhuru tells Lodwar residents he doesnt care if they vote for him or not
Kenya is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies with strong growth in agricultural, tourism, construction and telecommunication sectors. The project is conveniently located just 16km from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi’s growing financial hub of Upper Hill. Here is a video from the contract signing ceremony in Beijing China:
You might also like
Kenya Revenue Authority begins implementation of Cargo Pre-Clearance system
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has begun the roll out of the Pre-arrival Cargo Clearance System (PVOC) aimed at speeding up the movement of cargo from the Port of
Here are the worst performing satellite towns in real estate
Land in Juja recorded the highest rise over the fourth quarter with the average asking price for an acre increasing by 6.3% Mlolongo continues to be the worst performing satellite
CBA sets new lending rate at 12.9 per cent per annum
Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) customers are from today set to enjoy new rates for both existing and new loans at 12.9 per cent per annum as a new law
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!