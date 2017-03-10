Nairobi Kenya set to host Africa’s tallest building

The Hass Towers, an iconic mixed use development set to open its doors in 2020, in Nairobi’s business district of Upper Hill

The building will host Grade A offices, a 5-star Hilton hotel, plus a luxury retail and entertainment complex

It will be built by the world’s largest construction company China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC)

Nairobi Kenya is set to host Africa’s tallest building. The 67 storey Hass Tower will be built in Nairobi’s upperhill from April 2017 and is expected to be occupied by the year 2020. Standing over 300 metres high, the tower is designed to represent ‘the height of African achievement’, considerably taller than the current record holder, the Carlton Centre in South Africa (at 50 floors and 223 m tall).

Kenya is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies with strong growth in agricultural, tourism, construction and telecommunication sectors. The project is conveniently located just 16km from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi’s growing financial hub of Upper Hill. Here is a video from the contract signing ceremony in Beijing China:

