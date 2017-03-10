Latest news headlines-March 10 2017 Raila pleads for joint primaries as matter threatens opposition unity

Raila pleads for joint primaries as matter threatens opposition unity

Parties in the opposition coalition the National Super Alliance (Nasa) have been urged to embrace the idea of holding joint primaries in order to field a single candidate in some elective positions across the country.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga argues that failure by the affiliate parties within Nasa to filed a single candidate will allow their rivals, the Jubilee Party, an easy win in the elections.

Mr Odinga who is also a Nasa co-principal against having multiple candidates from the opposition parties.Some of his co-principals in Nasa; Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula have already ruled out the idea of holding joint primaries.

But Mr Odinga termed it selfish and blamed some aspirants of orchestrating the idea of separate nominations.

“Let us not be carried away by the selfish candidates as it will work against us,” Odinga warned yesterday at the Serena hotel in Nairobi.

Governor in trouble as court orders his arrest

Embu Governor Martin Wambora is in trouble as he is now a wanted man. This is after the court ordered Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to arrest him for failure to heed to a court directive.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi issued the arrest orders today after Mr Wambora failed to effect payment to sacked county employees as was directed.

Lady Justice Monica Mbaru further directed Boinnet to avail the county boss before the court for failing to comply with an order to pay the former employees their salaries and all their other dues.

The aggrieved employees, former personal assistant to the Governor Bosco Mutegi, political advisor Joshua Mugo and economic advisor Joe Kamaria were sacked by Wambora in September 2016.

The trio went to court seeking orders for their reinstatement, and payment of their unpaid salaries and dues.

Motorists decry new weighbridge causing jam at Mlolongo

Motorists are complaining about the inconveniences caused by a new weighbridge at Mlolongo, which results in traffic jam stretching more than a kilometre.

The weighbridge which started operating last week has forced truck drivers to switch to one lane but poor road signage means they are not aware of the new changes. The government introduced new weighing sections for the trucks.

A resident of Green Park Estate in Athi River Ochieng Oloo stated that “the new system has also rendered existing bus stops inaccessible since the trucks have blocked it.”

He indicated that this has inconvenienced many and he stated that he uses more than forty minutes to maneuver through the one kilometre stretch.

He explained that the snarl up at Mlolongo has been experienced at the section for two weeks, especially between 5.30am-7.30am.

He is now calling on the Transport Cabinet Secretary and the Kenya National Highways Authority to review the engineering design of the weighbridge access road.