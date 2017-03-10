Kalonzo presidential bid receives boost after backing from Ukambani leaders

Kalonzo endorsed for presidency former Water minister Charity Ngilu

The Wiper leader is in battle with Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi for the flagbearer post

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s hopes of clinching the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential ticket received a shot in the arm after a section of leaders from the Ukambani region expressed their unconditional support for his bid.

The former Mwingi North MP was among others endorsed by foe-tuned-friend former Water minister Charity Ngilu and Chama Cha Uzalendo party leader Wavinya Ndeti during a highly guarded meeting at a Nairobi hotel yesterday.

Other leaders who attended the meeting include Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and People’s Trust Party member Mutua Katuku.

Kalonzo is in a heated contest with fellow NASA co-principals Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula in the battle to secure the coalition’s nod to wrest power from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo took to his twitter account yesterday where he dispelled rumours linking him with a move from the newly-formed coalition saying “I am in NASA to stay and you can take that to the bank.”

Kalonzo now has the backing of five parties including his Wiper Party, Ngilu’s National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), CCU and the People’s Party Trust.