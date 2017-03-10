Kalonzo presidential bid receives boost after backing from Ukambani leaders

Kalonzo presidential bid receives boost after backing from Ukambani leaders
March 10, 2017 24 Views
  • Kalonzo endorsed for presidency former Water minister Charity Ngilu
  • The Wiper leader is in battle with Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi for the flagbearer post

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s hopes of clinching the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential ticket received a shot in the arm after a section of leaders from the Ukambani region expressed their unconditional support for his bid.

The former Mwingi North MP was among others endorsed by foe-tuned-friend former Water minister Charity Ngilu and Chama Cha Uzalendo party leader Wavinya Ndeti during a highly guarded meeting at a Nairobi hotel yesterday.

Other leaders who attended the meeting include Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and People’s Trust Party member Mutua Katuku.

READ ALSO: We will give 45 percent of audited revenue to counties, if we assume power~ Kalonzo tell governors

The leaders during the meeting on February 9

Kalonzo is in a heated contest with fellow NASA co-principals Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula in the battle to secure the coalition’s nod to wrest power from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

READ ALSO: Cutting advertising spend is a way to tame Kenyan media:Kalonzo

Kalonzo took to his twitter account yesterday where he dispelled rumours linking him with a move from the newly-formed coalition saying “I am in NASA to stay and you can take that to the bank.”

Kalonzo now has the backing of five parties including his Wiper Party, Ngilu’s National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), CCU and the People’s Party Trust.

Previous Tobiko defends his position over the removal Auditor General from Office
Next Stop over relying on maize as food, Agriculture CS tell Kenyans
Tags Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia MudavadiCharity NgiluMakueni Governor Kivutha KibwanaNASARaila OdingaWavinya NdetiWiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Category LatestPolitics

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

News Headlines

Jail looms as Pistorius to be sentenced for murder: Disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius could return to jail on Wednesday, when a judge is set to sentence him for murdering his

Entertainment 0 Comments

Because Kenya’s national anthem is the best in the world!

Kenyan singer Dela, does it again. The songstress covered the Kenya national anthem in stupendous style giving the swelling, soaring piece new life. The song was arranged by Dela and

Entertainment 0 Comments

New Act: The Band Beca

Dynamic Duo, The Band Beca are on their way to the top. Riding off the success of their new single ‘Brathe’ this girl band is quickly making waves on the

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply