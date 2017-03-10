Jubilee receives more defectors as Taita Woman Rep jumps ODM ship

Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Lay has announced her intention to defect from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in her bid to bid for the senatorial seat.

The vocal women and children rights activist says she will instead contest the senate position on a Jubilee Party ticket citing the ruling administration as better poised to serve the county.

“Politics is all about numbers and we have to sit where the cake is being shared,” Lay said as she addressed Voi residents.

The senator’s post is set to become vacant after the incumbent Dan Mwanzo signaled his intention to vie for the county’s governor position currently held by John Mruttu.

Lay further urged locals to realign their political alignment in the buildup to the August General Elections in an area which predominantly voted for the Opposition outfit in the 2013 polls.

She lauded her new party for launching several development projects in the arid county including the construction of the National Mining Institute and extensive road carpeting.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is on a four day tour of the Coastal region with his deputy William Ruto, is set to launch the institute that will serve as a research hub for mineral science tomorrow.