Jubilee extends nomination deadline, appoints Wanyonyi as NEB chair

- Ruling party appoints chairman for its national election board
- Jubilee head of secretariat Raphael Tuju now says IEBC will not conduct its nominations
The Jubilee Party has today extended its deadline for submitting nomination papers by 7 days.Head of the Jubilee Secretariat Raphael Tuju said aspirants have until Friday, March 17 to do so.
At the same time, the party has appointed Twaka Wanyonyi as chairman of its National Elections Board.
Tuju who spoke to the press at the Jubilee party headquarters in Nairobi this afternoon also said they will audit the party register to remove members who were fraudulently registered during their recruitment drive last year.
READ ALSO: You have until tomorrow to submit your nomination rules, IEBC tells political parties
He also ruled out the possibility of IEBC conducting the party’s primaries saying the electoral body will only provide technical support like ballot boxes and poll clerks.
