Jubilee extends nomination deadline, appoints Wanyonyi as NEB chair

Jubilee extends nomination deadline, appoints Wanyonyi as NEB chair
March 10, 2017 50 Views
  • Ruling party appoints chairman for its national election board
  • Jubilee head of secretariat Raphael Tuju now says IEBC will not conduct its nominations

The Jubilee Party has today extended its deadline for submitting nomination papers by 7 days.Head of the Jubilee Secretariat Raphael Tuju said aspirants have until Friday, March 17 to do so.

At the same time, the party has appointed Twaka Wanyonyi as chairman of its National Elections Board.

Tuju who spoke to the press at the Jubilee party headquarters in Nairobi this afternoon also said they will audit the party register to remove members who were fraudulently registered during their recruitment drive last year.

READ ALSO: You have until tomorrow to submit your nomination rules, IEBC tells political parties

He also ruled out the possibility of IEBC conducting the party’s primaries saying the electoral body will only provide technical support like ballot boxes and poll clerks.

 

Previous Latest news headlines-March 10 2017 Raila pleads for joint primaries as matter threatens opposition unity
Next Disability is ability to serve diligently
Tags Head of Jubilee Secretariat Raphael TujuJUBILEE PARTYTwaka Wanyonyi
Category MainPolitics

You might also like

We will give 45 percent of audited revenue to counties, if we assume power~ Kalonzo tell governors
Main 0 Comments

We will give 45 percent of audited revenue to counties, if we assume power~ Kalonzo tell governors

Kalonzo promised  to avail 45% of audited revenue to counties once opposition  ascend to presidency later this year He lamented that a number of governors have failed devolved units by

Samburu women to offer goat sacrifice as apology to Raila
Politics 0 Comments

Samburu women to offer goat sacrifice as apology to Raila

Group of Samburu women is said to have insulted the politician during his visit to the arid county The hecklers are to appease Raila for embarrassing the community  Opposition leader

News highlights- February 16 2017 Case to close voter listing 2 months to poll due in court today
News 0 Comments

News highlights- February 16 2017 Case to close voter listing 2 months to poll due in court today

Case to close voter listing 2 months to poll due in court The High Court is Thursday expected to hear a suit filed by Activist Okiyah Omtatah seeking to have

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply