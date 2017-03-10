Disability is ability to serve diligently

Mohammed Abdullahi has vowed to prove that his condition has nothing to do with his leadership skills

Mohammed Abdullahi might easily pass for any other beggar in Nairobi. But one immediately realises the man from Isiolo has bigger ambitions than to just sit down and plead for coins from passersby.

Born 29 years ago, Abdullahi was raised like any other normal child until after his eighth birthday when he was diagnosed with polio.

Life has never been the same since the disease left the second born in a family of eight siblings confined to a wheelchair.

But Abdullahi has since accepted the unfortunate turn of events and embraced his disability. Now he wants to lead the people of Isiolo North as their MP in the National Assembly.

“I am going for Isiolo North parliamentary seat not because I am disable and want sympathy from voters but because I believe disability is ability to lead others,” Abdulahi says with confidence written all over his face.

The constituency is currently represented in Parliament by Joseph Lomwa Samal who was elected in 2013. Before him was current area senator Mohamed Kuti who served as Isiolo North MP for two terms from 2002 to 2012.

A total of seven aspirants have already expressed interest in running for the seat. But Abdullahi says he is not afraid and will welcome their challenge.

During this interview, he expressed confidence that he will trounce his rivals, his physical disability notwithstanding.

“I tell my opponents that I am the odd one out since I am disabled and therefore best suited to lead the people of Isiolo,” he says adding that those with disability have a unique way of leading their people.

His confidence springs from the conviction that there exist a huge gap in the current political leadership and that it is time even the disabled offer themselves to lead.

He is also buoyed by the win of current Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi in 2013.

When asked why he cannot seek to get to parliament through nomination under special interest category, Mr Abdulahi cringes with anger and gives a stern look at this writer.

“I don’t believe that people with disability should just be given things because of their condition. I want to prove to the world that we are able, intelligent and can do better than our counterparts who have no physical challenge,” he countered.

“I will not accept anyone giving me Sh2 million or even Sh5 million to move out of this race. I am going all the way to the ballot,” he added.

Although he is yet to decide on which political party to use, Abdulahi signals that in Isiolo County the people have decided they will support the National Supper Alliance (NASA) and therefore he will use one of the affiliate parties.

Popularly known as Medize by his supporters, Abdulahi rides on women empowerment, youth empowerment, improvement of security, development of infrastructure and promotion of cohesion among different communities living in Isiolo as his core pillars.

It will be the second time Abdulahi is trying his hands in politics after his failed attempt to become a Member of the local County Assembly in 2013.

But there is one big hurdle on his way – his local community’s perception of those with disability.

“Where I come from people with disability are seen as a curse and therefore not suitable to lead. I have however talked to religious leaders and they are helping me in telling people that the disabled can also lead.

Among those campaigning against the negative perception are Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo, Senator Mohamed Kuti and some MPs from the region and a section of MCAs, many of whom have endorsed his candidature.

And should things not go his way, Abdulahi says he is ready to support whoever will win.

He has also ruled out dating at this time until after elections. “I am single and not ready to mingle. For now I just want to concentrate on winning this seat,” he says.