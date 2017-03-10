Court orders Boinnet to arrest Embu Governor Martin Wambora

Embu Governor Wambora is accused of failing to pay three county employees he sacked last year

The trio moved to court seeking reinstatement to positions they held as well as payment of salaries and other dues

The sacked employees included advisors and a personal assistant to the county boss

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has today been ordered by the Labour Court to issue arrest summons to Embu Governor Martin Wambora for not effecting payment to sacked county employees.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Monica Mbaru further directed Boinnet to avail the county boss before the court for failing to comply with an order to pay the former employees their salaries and all their other dues.

Inspector General of Police BoinnetThe aggrieved employees, former personal assistant to the Governor Bosco Mutegi, political advisor Joshua Mugo and economic advisor Joe Kamaria were sacked by Wambora in September 2016.

The trio went to court seeking orders for their reinstatement, and payment of their unpaid salaries and dues. They claimed that they were unlawfully removed from their positions and replaced before being given any explanation.

The court had in January issued an order to reinstate the three to their former offices unconditionally pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The arrest summons also include for Embu county secretary Josephat Ndwiga, and the secretary of the public service commission in the county Johnson Nyagah.