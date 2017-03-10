Business highlights – US company, Johnson & Johnson sets up Nairobi hub to develop vaccines and devices that offer better treatment

Health Ministry says private sector should make medical care affordable as Johnson & Johnson sets up Nairobi hub to develop vaccines for local market

Group Chairman Europe, Middle East and Africa Jane Griffiths says the firm’s Nairobi hub will be key to developing new vaccines and devices that deliver better treatment for health issues unique to the region

Nairobi was chosen as a regional headquarters due to political stability and the market potential for the company’s products

Kenya’s Health Ministry says the government should work to ensure accessibility and affordability of service delivery

The East African office becomes the third one after the Ghana office was launched on Tuesday this week with the other office is in South Africa.

Johnson & Johnson usually operates through distributors in the region. However, the pharmaceutical firm said their new move will help them understand the market better.

READ ALSO: Health Ministry refutes vaccine shortage claims

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Peter Kimuu, Head Of Policy, Planning and Health Financing at the Ministry of Health said that the medical sector needed more input from the private sector in order to improve services.

Beverage association partners with KRA, NACADA and National Treasury in move to crack down on counterfeit alcohol traders

The Alcohol Beverage Association of Kenya (ABAK), a lobby group for the beverages sector is making moves to weed out unlicensed traders.

The organization plans to come up with new rules aimed at protecting genuine players in the industry

ABAK has endorsed a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) initiative for new generation stamps as one method to stop the sale of alcohol by unlicensed merchants

In a statement released to newsrooms, the Association, through their Chairperson, Gordon Mutugi, noted that they are continuously working with various stakeholders within the industry such as the KRA, the National Treasury and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) to carry out their mandate. He stated that the Association and its players are organizing regional trips around the country to boost consumer awareness regarding counterfeit drinks.

In the past, ABAK has successfully lobbied the Kenya government to regulate fair tax policies as high levies have made unregistered and illegal trade in alcoholic beverages irresistibly profitable for smugglers and unlicensed operators. The group draws its members from Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (KWAL), Africa Spirits Ltd, Kenya Breweries, United Distillers and Vintners (UDV) Kenya and Wines of the World.

READ ALSO: Alcohol marketing blamed for underage drinking

Counterfeit alcohol is produced in unlicensed distilleries or people’s home and is packaged with an intention for sale. It is illegal to distill and sell alcohol to the public in Kenya without requisite clearance from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KBS), NACADA and authorized license from the Kenya Revenue Authority. The fight against clandestine distilleries has been a collective effort, not only by the alcohol makers, but other stakeholders within the industry, including consumers.