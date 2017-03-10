Business highlights – Rich Kenyans move to Kitiruru for Ksh80M homes, buyers say Muthaiga is too expensive

Former Del Monte employee walks away with Ksh1.2 million for wrongful dismissal

A former Del Monte Kenya Limited employee has been awarded Ksh1.2 million by a court in Nyeri for wrongful dismissal

The fruit processing company sacked Moses Omutanyi Mumia over the loss of Ksh5 million in 2014

The Employment and Labour Relations Court found that Mumia has been unfairly dismissed and ruled in his favour

Justice Byram Ongaya heard that Mr Mumia was employed on August 12, 1996 and was sacked on June 6, 2014. He was summoned by his supervisor and the finance director and was asked to hand in books of records. He was later served with a memo stating that between January and May 26, 2014 it had been noted that out of 108 sales transactions of fresh pineapples in the Anglo French Shed, only 22 had valid documentation.

It was also stated that in some incidents, one invoice number could be used repeatedly to collect pineapples from the yard. The memo said investigations had revealed that the number of pineapples collected from the repeated invoices were greater than what had been paid for. It further stated that one customer used the same invoice 12 times and another customer used the same invoice four times to collect fresh fruits valued at Ksh5,246,000.

The loss was said to be attributable to Mr Mumia. He denied the accusations, stating that the supervisor and security would confirm invoices and receipts and approve gate passes for each customer. He urged the court to order his compensation equivalent to 12 months’ salary and gratuity pay for each completed year of service.

In the judgement, the court said it was not established that Mr Mumia failed to perform any of the duties as were vested upon him and if the receipts bearing the same serial number were forged and presented, he would not be culpable.

The judge awarded him Ksh392,092 for 12 months’ gross salary and Ksh705,138 for services rendered since his employment. The court also awarded him Ksh40,214 for leave not taken plus Sh100,535 for been sacked without notice.

Kenyans to start using electronic passports in April

The Immigration Department has announced it will roll out electronic passports (e-passports) from April 2017

The new generation permits will contain a chip that has the details of the passport holder

The e-passports will be tamper proof and eliminate data skimming

The e-passports are part of a wider East Africa strategy to enhance integration, with the passports set to be rolled out in the other EAC countries in the coming months.

Travel documents with the chips are registered with International Civil Aviation Organization and can be tracked via an antenna in the chip. The department says the procedure of applying will remain unchanged though there will be no paper handling.

Nearly 50 countries have issued e-passports to their citizens including Ghana, Gabon, Egypt, Morocco and Mauritius.

Rich Kenyans moving to Runda, Kitiruru for Ksh80 million luxury homes as buyers say Karen and Muthaiga are too costly

Strict development regulations Karen’s residents association and the high cost of land are forcing Kenyan buyers to look for investments in other parts of Nairobi

Real estate company, Knight Frank has found that wealthy Kenyans would rather buy property in Muthaiga and Kitusuru

Luxury homes in Nairobi cost about Ksh80 million, while rent starts at Ksh250,000 per month for apartments and Ksh300,000 for townhouses and stand-alone units

An acre of land in Karen costs Ksh50 million, more than double the price quoted five years ago, Knight Frank Managing Director Ben Woodhams has said. It is expected that property development in Karen will continue slowing down until the residents’ association approves an increase in the number of units that can be built on an acre.

The luxury housing segment is expected to see most growth in areas such as New Runda and Kitisuru, where availability of land is attracting investors as opposed to the situation in areas such as Karen and Muthaiga.

A recent ‘Attitudes Survey’ by Knight Frank ranked Nairobi’s expanding Runda suburb among global real estate hotspots most likely to attract dollar millionaires keen to buy property.