Woman fears for her 9 year-old daughter who vanished without a trace in Mombasa

At the time of her disappearance, she had been sent by her mother to buy charcoal at around 6pm but never returned

The standard two pupil at Southgate Inuka academy primary school was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless top and a green skirt with pink markings

The ‘Missing child’ case was reported at Likoni police station under OB 48/01/03/2017

A Mombasa woman is fearing for her daughters life nine days after she disappeared without a trace. 9 year-old Fatima Saudi Mwachiyama Chibaya went missing on 1st March 2017 in Ujamaa estate Likoni in Mombasa where she lived with her mother. She had been sent to the local charcoal vendor to purchase charcoal at around 6pm on the date of her disappearance.

Her mother got worried when she took a little too long to return and set out to look for her but she was nowhere to be found. The local charcoal vendor had not sold to her as she had not been there. Worried, Rukia Rahma Khamis went on a neighbourhood door to door search for her daughter but she was not at any of the neighbours houses neither was she with any of the neighbours’ kids.

According to Miss Rukia Khamis, the police in Likoni have not been able to find her daughter 9 days after she was reported missing sending shivers down her spine as she fears for the worst. She is now sending a passionate appeal to the general public to help her find her daughter.

‘I am worried, I dont know who to turn to. If anyone has seen my daughter please report to the nearest police station,’ she said. Cases of missing children have been on the rise in the country lately with the authorities asking parents to be extra vigilant and to keep their eyes on their children at all times.