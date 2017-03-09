We have no power to de-register medics’ union, Munya says

The Council of Governors (CoG) has made it clear that it has no intention of deregistering doctors’ union.

CoG Chairman and Meru Governor Peter Munya said national and county governments had power to deregister a medics’ union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

“Our position is that as an employer, we have an option and must enjoy certain rights and especially the ordinary citizens,” he said.

The chairman noted that both levels of government had no business of interfering or meandering in the running of the workers union, but they were only interested to have the doctors resume work immediately.

On Tuesday March 6th, 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta in company of the 47 county bosses read a riot act to the doctors’ union warning them they were at risk of being deregistered and the medics could face disciplinary action for not attending to patients.

Munya said counties had been given the green-light to start issuing dismissal letters to the striking doctors and hire new personnel.

However, he also clarified that the 50 per cent offer had given by government not been withdrawn and doctors willing to resume work will enjoy the increase.

“What has been withdrawn is the enticing offer of Sh600 million, which was also a sweetener given Monday evening and backdated to January on condition that the doctors resume work on Tuesday,” he said.

The governor said counties was working on contingency measures including issuing letters of dismissal to the striking doctors.

The measures, he said, include recruiting doctors locally and ‘across the borders’ before the situation returns to normal.

Doctors have generous pay expectations they want a medical intern paid a minimum salary of Sh325, 000 and also allowed to divide their time and energy between public hospitals and their own clinics.

They also want the current system of registering and disciplining doctors to remain in the hands of doctors, even though the system is so totally broken, creating a culture of impunity where doctors are never punished for medical malpractice, negligence and incompetence.

Earlier on, the doctors, union officials led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Dr Ouma Oluga, insisted that the Recognition Agreement and the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as amended and revised should be signed before they can return to work.

