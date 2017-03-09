We have no power to de-register medics’ union, Munya says

The Council of Governors (CoG) has made it clear that it has no intention of deregistering doctors’ union.
CoG Chairman and Meru Governor Peter Munya said national and county governments had power to deregister a medics’ union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).
“Our position is that as an employer, we have an option and must enjoy certain rights and especially the ordinary citizens,” he said.
The chairman noted that both levels of government had no business of interfering or meandering in the running of the workers union, but they were only interested to have the doctors resume work immediately.
On Tuesday March 6th, 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta in company of the 47 county bosses read a riot act to the doctors’ union warning them they were at risk of being deregistered and the medics could face disciplinary action for not attending to patients.
READ MORE: Doctors’ strike still on but end in sight visible as parties agree on contentious documents
Munya said counties had been given the green-light to start issuing dismissal letters to the striking doctors and hire new personnel.
However, he also clarified that the 50 per cent offer had given by government not been withdrawn and doctors willing to resume work will enjoy the increase.
“What has been withdrawn is the enticing offer of Sh600 million, which was also a sweetener given Monday evening and backdated to January on condition that the doctors resume work on Tuesday,” he said.
The governor said counties was working on contingency measures including issuing letters of dismissal to the striking doctors.
The measures, he said, include recruiting doctors locally and ‘across the borders’ before the situation returns to normal.
READ MORE: Time up, Munya tells doctors on strike
Doctors have generous pay expectations they want a medical intern paid a minimum salary of Sh325, 000 and also allowed to divide their time and energy between public hospitals and their own clinics.
They also want the current system of registering and disciplining doctors to remain in the hands of doctors, even though the system is so totally broken, creating a culture of impunity where doctors are never punished for medical malpractice, negligence and incompetence.
Earlier on, the doctors, union officials led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Dr Ouma Oluga, insisted that the Recognition Agreement and the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as amended and revised should be signed before they can return to work.
READ MORE: If some governors were jailed in Nigeria, Kenya is not Nigeria, Munya tells critics over audit reports
You might also like
Bill in pipeline as Parliament seeks to empower pathologist
Parliament is seeking to strengthen and empower the government pathologist by enacting two bills to ensure credible and independent medical investigations for all unnatural deaths. The Prevention of Torture Bill,
Gunfire, Loud Blast Heard Near Presidential Palace In Somalia
A suicide bomber’s car went off near the presidential palace in Mogadishu Somalia on Tuesday afternoon causing a huge blast destroying several hotels in the vicinity, said Somalia police. “There
Large wing section from missing Malaysia Airlines found off Tanzania
A large item of debris found off the coast of Tanzania belongs to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Australian investigators say. The fragment, said to be the inboard section
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!