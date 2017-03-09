VIDEO: Angry President Uhuru tells Lodwar residents he doesnt care if they vote for him or not

The President while addressing residents said it is not a must that he becomes President if his tenure does not change the lives of Kenyans

He warned against threats and reiterated that he would be asking Lodwar residents to vote for him as he seeks a second term in office

President Uhuru Kenyatta has stamped his authority over Lodwar residents telling them off that he did not care whether they would vote for him or not in the forthcoming elections. The President was speaking in Lodwar,Turkana County, a region which largely identifies with the opposition party Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

READ ALSO:LOL people think Raila Odinga was poisoned by political rivals

The President was in Lodwar to launch a number of projects as well as drum up support for his Jubilee party following the defection of Senator John Munyes and 12 MCAs from the region to the Jubilee party . The President who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto attacked Governor Nanok accusing him of missapropriation of funds. He went further to declare that he was not interested in leadership that did not change the lives of Kenyans.

‘My agenda is to work towards changing the lives of wananchi, If you think you will threaten me, then I am sorry, find someone else,I will ask for votes, if you give to me or not it will not be the end of the world, ‘ the President said.

