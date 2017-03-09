Opposition scoffs at government after doctor’s fallout

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi blamed the government for the long strike.

The opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) has scoffed at the national and county governments over what they term as ‘abuse and misuse of power’ in addressing the doctors strike that enters its 95th day.

NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka wants the two levels of government to stop issuing sacking threats to the doctors but instead engage medics meaningfully and in good faith.

Kalonzo hit at both the national and county governments for withdrawing a Sh600 million risk allowance offered to the medics to call off the strike, saying the withdrawal was a sign of the ill faith in any negotiation process.

“In negotiations, you go there in good faith and that’s how you yield results but not withdrawing any offer on the table, which is a clear show that there is no goodwill from the government,” Kalonzo told delegates in the ongoing Devolution Conference in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, backed by the country’s 47 governors withdraw the Sh600 million that President Uhuru Kenyatta had agreed to on Monday night and ordered that the medics resume duty immediately.

On his part, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi blamed the government for the long strike and accused the President Uhuru Kenyatta and the council of governors of exhibiting “arrogance and heavy-handedness” in handling the impasse.

He accused the Jubilee government of undermining doctors in their search for better pay.

“Jubilee despises workers, Right to decent pay is protected and guaranteed by Constitution, so Jubilee is daydreaming,” Mr Mudavadi said on Wednesday in a statement to newsrooms.

The ANC leader jeered at threats to deregister the doctor’s trade union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) terming it as backwards and retrogressive.

“Deregistering a union could be part of their (Jubilee’s) recurring ambition to abrogate the Constitution because organised labour is protected by Constitution.” he warned.

Mr Mudavadi, a former deputy Prime Minister in the Kibaki administration reckoned that the government’s move was the clearest pointer how Jubilee determined to rule by decree.

“This is diversion against scandals in health ministry”, said the 2013 presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, doctors have pleaded with the government to give them one last chance saying the CBA, recognition document had been agreed upon.

They held that the negotiation process under the leadership of the clergy proceeded well adding that only a few clauses on the the-return-to-work agreement are yet to be concluded.