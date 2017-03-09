Licensed film makers to enjoy free recording,says Mutua

Licensed film makers to enjoy free recording,says Mutua
March 9, 2017 48 Views
  • Filming Licenses by the County Government illegal
  • All Creative Industry Licences be obtained from National Government
  • Counties found levying filmmakers to be prosecuted.

Licensed Filmmakers will now start enjoying free recording following the statement by the Kenya Film and Classification Board Chief Mr. Ezekiel Mutua.

READ ALSO: Najib asks India to consider filming Bollywood movies in Kenya

County Government has been urged by the Film Board Chief not to charge any person in the Filming industry any amount of money since this is contrary to the National government economic policy.

This comes a month after complaints were raised by the Film producers and creative industry players over excessive taxation by county governments.

READ ALSO: Film board links student unrest in schools to use of alcohol

“We ask any licensed creative industry person charged in Counties to report to the Film Board Immediately for Legal actions. “Mutua Said.

Kenya Film Commission Board Chief and Kenya Law Reforms Commission said that any legislation by the council government is killing the Talent Industry.

Previous We want fair and honest use of Turkana oil earnings, Raila’s party bursts Uhuru
Next Latest news headlines-March 9 2017 Lecturers willing to resume duty on 14.8bn deal
Tags african musicians signed to international labelsartists in kenyaCounty governmentEzekiel MutuaKenya Film Classification BoardKFCBministry of sports and culture
Category EntertainmentVideos

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

Ask Dr X

Dr X I broke up with my girlfriend weeks ago and since then she can’t seem to get the clue that we are actually over. She calls every day at

Videos 0 Comments

New Act: Evie Vara “The easiest way to make me cry is using a song.”

Evie Mwangi aka Evie Vara is an Onyx Music signee already with a Flamingo award to her name. The rapper/singer had a one on one with XACCESS as she charts

Lyric Lab – ‘Urembo’ will warm even the coldest darkest hearts
Videos 0 Comments

Lyric Lab – ‘Urembo’ will warm even the coldest darkest hearts

Christian Bella Feat. Khaligraph Jones – Ollah Christian Bella does what he does best, serenades. It’s not the greatest love song from him out there but it’s standard by now.

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply