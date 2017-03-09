Licensed film makers to enjoy free recording,says Mutua

Filming Licenses by the County Government illegal

All Creative Industry Licences be obtained from National Government

Counties found levying filmmakers to be prosecuted.

Licensed Filmmakers will now start enjoying free recording following the statement by the Kenya Film and Classification Board Chief Mr. Ezekiel Mutua.

County Government has been urged by the Film Board Chief not to charge any person in the Filming industry any amount of money since this is contrary to the National government economic policy.

This comes a month after complaints were raised by the Film producers and creative industry players over excessive taxation by county governments.

“We ask any licensed creative industry person charged in Counties to report to the Film Board Immediately for Legal actions. “Mutua Said.

Kenya Film Commission Board Chief and Kenya Law Reforms Commission said that any legislation by the council government is killing the Talent Industry.



